Back in high school, I remember being frequently confused about the medical descriptions in older literature.
For some reason, “David Copperfield” sticks in my mind, although it might have been “Great Expectations.” Only much later did I realize my confusion was because medicine in the mid-1800s and medicine today are very different. What was called a doctor (or hospital or, really, medicine) in the mid-1800s is only vaguely related to modern medicine. That is, Charles Dickens, like everyone else, didn’t really know anywhere close to what we know today.
That realization, however, is a little simplistic. I was reminded of that when I read about a discovery published last week in the journal Nature. The discovery occurred in Borneo, where some ancient human remains showed evidence of a successful amputation. That is, a sophisticated surgery was performed successfully about 31,000 years ago.
Prior to this discovery, the oldest known, successful surgery occurred in France about 7,000 years ago. Based on skeletal remains, it appears a farmer had his left forearm removed. Although impressive, this discovery was broadly consistent with the general development of medicine about 10,000 years ago around the same time as settled agriculture developed.
For this new discovery, a group led by a scientist from Griffith University in Australia excavated a site in Borneo. In part because of ancient cave paintings and what appeared to be grave markings, they dug a hole 2 meters by 2 meters by 1.5 meters deep.
As they dug, they slowly uncovered the skeletal remains. About 75% of the bones were recovered, including all the teeth.
By analyzing these teeth, as well as using a few other techniques, they estimated the person to be 19 to 20 years old at death. The bones didn’t allow a definite sex identification. The height would have been typical for a male at the time or somewhat tall for a female.
The scientists estimated how long ago the person lived by recovering charcoal samples from the soil above and below the skeleton.
Charcoal contains carbon with a specific balance of normal carbon (six protons and six neutrons) and heavier carbon (six protons and eight neutrons). That balance changes, however, because the heavier carbon is unstable and decays into nitrogen. About half the heavy carbon decays every 6,000 years.
By measuring how much heavier carbon is still in the several samples of charcoal, the scientists measured the age to be about 31,000 years ago.
The evidence for the amputation is pretty clear. First, the left foot was completely absent from the remains, where as all 26 bones in the right foot were recovered. Furthermore, the lower leg bones, the tibia and fibula, showed odd features on the end. Both bones are shortened equally and have evidence of bone healing.
The scientists argue that the detailed appearance of the ends of these bones is only consistent with a surgical amputation. Other ideas considered, such as an animal attack, were ruled out because such an injury would likely have caused crushing fractures in the bone, which were not observed.
There was also no evidence of infection.
Based on the specifics of the bone healing, the person appeared to live for about six to nine years after the operation.
Surgical amputation is a surprising result because it requires more than just a sharp blade. It requires understanding human anatomy, specifically of the muscles and blood vessels. Without that, a person would die from blood loss after the operation.
It also requires careful hygiene during and after the operation. For example, the lower leg would have to be bandaged, periodically cleaned, then bandaged again.
This level of care has been common in medicine only in the past 100 years.
There is much in this story we can only guess at. What happened that this person, at the age of 12, had their left lower leg and foot amputated? How did this society learn so much about how to keep a person alive during and after the surgery?
We don’t know the answers. We do know, however, that the person lived.
Christer Watson, of Fort Wayne, is a visiting assistant professor of physics at Purdue University Fort Wayne. Opinions expressed are his own. He wrote this for The Journal Gazette, where his columns normally appear the first and third Tuesday of each month.