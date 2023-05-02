A couple of weeks ago, Sgt. Joshua Hartup, a Fort Wayne police officer, was driving downtown and, while turning, struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian, Henry Najdeski, died as a result. An investigation is underway and the sergeant is still on active duty.
Since I walk downtown quite a bit (the library’s main branch is a mile from my house), I am very wary of cars not seeing me or my kids downtown. I feel like I frequently have the experience of cars turning in front of me when they have a green light and I have a walk sign, despite pedestrians having the right of way in that situation.
It was with that experience that I ran across some studies on efforts to reduce these types of accidents.
The improvement is called the leading pedestrian indicator. It is used specifically for intersections where there are both pedestrians and traffic. When one direction’s traffic light changes to red, there is a 3-7 second interval where pedestrians get a walk sign, but all directions of traffic still have a red light. After the 3-7 second delay, the parallel traffic gets a green light.
The idea is that pedestrians have a chance to get fully into the intersection where they will be noticed by any cars turning through their walkway. Thus, drivers will more naturally yield to pedestrians, which is the law.
I found two studies that both show the leading pedestrian indicator is effective.
The first study was published in 2000 and performed in St. Petersburg, Florida. Pedestrian accidents are rare, so it is difficult to show they are reduced. Instead, these scientists measured the frequency of conflicts between pedestrians and vehicles.
Briefly, a conflict is when both the person and the vehicle try to enter the walkway at the same time. Typically, the person will stop, the car will stop, and then there will be a waiting game for who will go first.
Conflicts have an origin similar to pedestrian accidents, but are much more common, so they a good way to measure the effect of the leading pedestrian indicator.
The scientists studied three urban intersections. They measured the conflicts using a typical traffic light pattern and then after a 3-second leading pedestrian indicator was installed. Using a typical traffic light pattern, out of 100 pedestrian walks, the average number of conflicts at the beginning of the walk sign was 2.8. Using a leading pedestrian indicator, the average was 0.2. That represents a huge reduction.
As an aside, the number of conflicts during the remainder of the walk period was also fewer. For a typical traffic light pattern, there were 3.4 conflicts. For a leading pedestrian indicator, there were 2.0 conflicts. So a leading pedestrian indicator does not just shift accidents to later in the walk period. It is always safer.
The second study was performed in State College, Pennsylvania. At 10 intersections in 2005, leading pedestrian indicators were installed. Traffic along these intersections is about 13,000 vehicles per day. The speed limit is 25 mph. Pedestrian traffic ranges from 100-1,000 people per hour, depending on the schedule of the nearby university.
The scientists studied the number of vehicle-pedestrian accidents for several years before and after the change. Before the change, there were an average of 0.60 pedestrian-vehicle accidents at each intersection per year. After the change, that number went down to 0.47. That represents a dramatic decrease.
Because traffic was different in the years before and after 2005, the scientists had to apply some sophisticated statistics to measure the reduction caused by the leading pedestrian indicator. They estimated the reduction caused by the leading pedestrian indicator was between 46% and 71%.
Here in Allen County in 2020, there were 134 collisions involving pedestrians, resulting in five fatalities. If we had leading pedestrian indicators at the urban intersections, we should expect fewer accidents and fewer fatalities.
Now feels like the right time to make the change.
Christer Watson of Fort Wayne holds a doctorate in astronomy and writes about the applications of science on everyday life.