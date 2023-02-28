Fair or unfair, stereotypes exist for student research at primarily undergraduate institutions.
In reality, excellent opportunities for student research are available at both large Ph.D. universities (Purdue, IU, Ohio State, Michigan, Virginia Tech) and also at smaller undergraduate-focused universities (Purdue Fort Wayne, Angelo State and countless others).
A question I hear from parents, students and others in the northeast Indiana community is: Can high school and/or undergraduate students really participate in high-quality and impactful research at “smaller” institutions such as PFW that focus on undergraduate BA/BS degrees? The answer is yes.
Sometimes, their follow-up question is: “Please don’t take this the wrong way, Dr. Stevenson, but aren’t all the top-notch faculty already employed at big-time Ph.D. schools with, in contrast, small colleges filled with faculty who weren’t good enough to get hired there?” Ouch. (Why do people say, “Please don’t take this the wrong way” only to give themselves permission to say something critical?)
After an awkward silence and reflection on how best to respond politely and professionally to their implication of a higher class versus a lower class of faculty, a horribly sobering thought flashed across my brain then lingered there.
If this parent has this perception, how many other people in northeast Indiana also feel this way? Moreover, is that parent’s perception of a higher class of faculty at Ph.D. schools their basis for stereotyping the quality (higher vs. lower) of student research projects?
I reminded them that faculty at both “big” and “small” universities all went to graduate school together at the same “big-branded” R1 research institutions to earn our doctoral degrees. PFW faculty (and administrators) also have doctorates from Ivy League, ACC, Big 10, SEC, Big 12 and PAC 12 R1 research institutions. I know these are athletic conferences, but they are equally esteemed for their academic prestige.
Our conversation switched to the quality of research opportunities at “small” versus “big” institutions. Again, does size matter?
In my opinion, the initial answer is both yes and no. Perhaps the best answer is “different – not better, not worse – different.”
By their nature, Association of American Universities and R1 institutions are well branded and typically have much more faculty, resources, larger departments, higher student enrollment and research funding in the hundreds of millions of dollars from private foundations, industry and government agencies.
Moreover, these “big time” institutions offer extensive graduate student programs with degrees parallel to undergraduate programs.
In contrast, “smaller” primarily undergraduate institutions (such as PFW) have a different infrastructure (not better or worse).
Resources are laser focused on providing undergraduate teaching experiences and undergraduate research opportunities.
We tend not to have 200 to 300 students packed into an auditorium-style classroom with a show of PowerPoint lecture slides. We “small” colleges (primarily undergraduate institutions) tend not to have research labs with three to five post-docs at the top of the pyramid, with 5 to 15 graduate students mid-pyramid and a few undergraduate students forming the base and assisting the graduate students with washing glassware and other supervised lab tasks.
Finding one-on-one time between undergraduate student researchers and a faculty mentor can be challenging at these big, Ph.D.-centric universities.
While many graduates of PFW do not pursue a doctoral degree, an undergraduate research experience provides a variety of benefits in post-graduate careers: problem-solving, critical thinking, communication, and working with a diversity of team members and disciplines.
Moreover, undergraduate research opportunities allow time for faculty mentors to get to know their students for subsequent recommendation letters needed for job applications, internships, industry, academia, government, medical school, pharmacy school, etc.
My final response to the parent/prospective student was an encouragement to consider the unique structure of PFW.
Regardless of major, you can have frequent access to faculty mentors for a personalized undergraduate research experience in a diversified and inclusive environment.
You can have primary ownership of advancing your own research project. You can interact (daily) with your faculty research mentor and with other PFW faculty having the same high-quality doctoral degree as faculty at large, Ph.D.-granting research institutions.
Remember, “different” is just different; not better, not worse, just different.
Consider PFW (an example of a primarily undergraduate university) as a model opportunity for a great undergraduate research experience, with the ability to interact directly with your professor every day and earn your bachelor’s degree.
Students seeking a master’s or doctoral degree can still attend graduate school after PFW at a highly-branded, “big-time” Ph.D. R1 institution.
That, my friends, is having your cake and eating it, too – the best of both worlds.
When given a choice, pick both. You can frame and put both diplomas on the wall and still have the “big brand” experience.
Steven Stevenson is a professor of chemistry in the College of Science and a French instructor in the College of Liberal Arts at Purdue University Fort Wayne. All views expressed are those of the author.