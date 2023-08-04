While attempting to finish reading a book I am not enjoying, I fell asleep. When I awoke, I thought of the book’s hero. He had just visited a friend in the friend’s home. The author described the limited food choices there.
It made me hungry. Becky was on a walk, communing with nature. I needed something to sustain me until I could get a real meal. In my impatient condition, I made the best of what was available without going to the trouble of cooking anything.
To satisfy my hunger, I made a couple of loops around the kitchen. It is not like we keep bananas, cookies, chips and salsa side by side when not eating them. I burned several calories as I searched the kitchen for such treats.
My food choices started well enough but deteriorated. I prevented a reclining banana from slipping away. After capturing the banana, I had two molasses raisin oatmeal cookies. The first cookie was to determine whether I liked it. The second cookie was confirmation that I liked the first.
In my defense, the scavenger hunt was to keep me from being starved when arriving at a friend’s home in a few hours. Our friend had invited us for dinner. I wanted to behave better than I did at extended family summer picnics when I was battling my cousins for the largest drumstick.
My plan was to eat enough at the upcoming dinner to show appreciation for what a good cook our host is, yet not be so desperate that I eat something containing coconut or other unappealing ingredients. A possible collision of the good with the bad could occur when dessert is served. For example, our hostess might serve pie containing nuts. Pie does not need nuts.
Combining pie and nuts would be like inviting University of Michigan and Ohio State University fans to your home for dinner in late October. You just should not do that.
I have gotten grumpy gastronomically regarding food choices because some of my favorites have battled with my digestive system. An example is popcorn. I like it. It does not like me.
How can something so appealing be so bad for me? It is like my fantasized relationship in high school with a certain classmate. My friends said she would be nuts to be interested in me. That confused me. Nuts by themselves are pretty good.
Our home is a house divided in food choices. Becky, for example, likes stopping the car at those roadside stands selling fresh “hand washed” cherries. Hand washed? Really?
A customer might pay with both paper currency and coins. Have you ever seen the persons selling the cherries wash their hands after handling cash?
It is only one step above when grapes are stomped on by the dancing bare feet of winery employees celebrating the news they are being promoted to the wine tasting room. Who wouldn’t dance in bare feet after a promotion to wine tasting?
Continuing my cupboard inspection for a pre-dinner snack at home, I found some almond biscotti. If that had been sold in the small country grocery store my family went to in southern Indiana decades ago, the police would have been asked to investigate.
In my imagination I hear the police chief saying to one of his officers: “There’s been a report of some biscotti in that small grocery store on South Rogers Street. Get down there ASAP and check it out.”
Now, years later, fearful that biscotti might be found in our kitchen, I ate the evidence.
In the same cabinet as the biscotti, I saw a wrinkled bag of nacho chips. Crumbled remnants of nacho chips huddled together in the bottom of the bag.
The crumbled chips were too small to hold individually. I debated pouring them into a bowl. In a moment of inspiration, I left the chips in the bag. Then I poured a bit of salsa into the bag and used a spoon to eat the chips.
Why dirty a bowl when the bag serves the same purpose? You would be nuts to do that.
Frank Hill is a Fort Wayne resident.