Problems with the local jail continue to be in the news.
The long-term plan recently submitted by county officials to a judge is already behind schedule. This plan involves building a $300 million jail, described by a county attorney as “the largest construction project in Allen County history.” Needless to say, the staffing at such a large jail will also be expensive.
The public should be allowed to consider other solutions to the jail problem besides an expensive version of the status quo.
A study by two Stanford professors in the management and business departments, published in 2015, provides some guidance. This study is concentrated on the Los Angeles County jail system – the largest in the U.S., typically holding about 19,000 people. It has also been sued for poor jail conditions and is under court supervision for overcrowding.
The study analyzed the trade-off between releasing people before trial, split sentencing for people found guilty of low-level felonies, and an increase in crime.
The idea is that releasing a person before their trial, for example, will reduce the jail population. However, that person may commit a crime during this release time. Thus, there is trade-off between these different goals.
The authors did this analysis by creating a computer simulation of the jail population in Los Angeles County. Using data from 2014, they estimated numbers for how people move through the justice system. Among many numbers, this included how frequently people were arrested for non-felonies and felonies; how long they spent before seeing a judge for setting bail (arraignment); how long they spent in jail before trial; for those released before trial, how often they were arrested for another crime; and how often people paid for bail.
In short, they created a computer simulation for all the different ways a person moves through a jail system. By matching their estimates against data from the real Los Angeles County jail in 2014, the authors gained the ability to see how changes to policy would affect both the jail population and the crime rate.
There was a subtlety to their results.
California uses a formal system to estimate the risk a person will commit a crime. This was developed for guidance in parole decisions. In the 2014 data, Los Angeles County categorized each person as low, medium or high risk. The authors used this category in their computer simulation. That is, each person, as they moved through the simulation of the judicial system (arrest, bail, trial), was labeled as low, medium or high risk.
The authors considered 64 different combinations of policies to reduce the jail population. The combinations involved, for example, people accused of non-felony crimes who were labeled as low risk being released from jail before trial. That is, no bail would be required.
The 64 combinations involved considering a similar approach (releasing before trial) for those accused of felonies and those labeled as medium risk or high risk.
That is, you can imagine ever more aggressive approaches by allowing pretrial release of those accused of low-risk non-felonies through high-risk felonies.
Lastly, the authors considered split sentencing for those found guilty of low-level felonies. Briefly, split sentencing involves, at the time of sentencing, dividing time, in this case 50%/50%, between jail and release under supervision.
As one might expect, there is some risk that such a person, while under supervision, would commit a crime. The authors aimed to estimate this risk and balance it against the reduced jail population.
Their results were that there was a lot of room for reducing the jail population with little or no trade-off in increased crime.
For 2014 in their simulation and using the standard policies, the average jail population was 18,000. There were also about 55,000 re-arrests of people released before their trial.
If they changed the policy to allow pretrial release of all low-risk non-felonies, the jail population would be about the same, but re-arrests would go down to about 50,000. On the other hand, if they allowed pretrial release of all risk categories, the jail population would be about 12,000 (a huge decrease), but the re-arrest would go up to 65,000.
The last option the authors analyzed was to offer split sentencing for those found guilty of low-level felonies. The authors found that to reduce the jail population dramatically required offering split sentencing to all risk categories. The jail population could be reduced to between 10,000 and 15,000 people, depending on the pretrial policies.
That is, by using a combination of split sentencing and some pretrial release, the jail population could be reduced from 18,000 to 12,000 while having the same number of re-arrests. That represents a dramatic improvement.
The key is that using the risk-based system instead of just a cash bail-based system allows us to have a smaller jail population without increasing crime.
If we saw such an improvement in Allen County, there would be no need for a new $300 million jail and the staffing costs.
Christer Watson, of Fort Wayne, is a visiting assistant professor of physics at Purdue University Fort Wayne. Opinions expressed are his own. He wrote this for The Journal Gazette, where his columns normally appear the first and third Tuesday of each month.