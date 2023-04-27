On a recent morning, my wife and I were awakened by what we thought was a smoke detector or carbon dioxide alarm. It turned out to be the back-up beeper of construction equipment somewhere in the area.
The time was about 6 a.m., long before daylight.
I once took a drive to see where a particularly loud and continuous beeping was coming from. It was earthmovers expanding a neighborhood nearly a half mile away. If this noise was so evident at my home, at that distance, I can’t imagine how disruptive it must have been to the residents of that neighborhood.
Of course, the worthy intent of these devices is to protect construction workers in the vicinity of heavy equipment from being run over. As the son of a masonry contractor, I spent summers working in construction as a youth.
I appreciate the dangers that exist around large equipment with limited operator visibility. There have been many injuries and deaths from construction equipment run overs, but the current system is not effective and is unnecessarily intrusive.
With a little online research, I found “Noise Free America” (noisefree.org), a national organization with five chapters in Indiana (none in Fort Wayne). This group seeks solutions to noise pollution for everything from residential yard equipment to motorcycles (work by the Elkhart chapter resulted in an aggressive and successful noise pollution ordinance).
Another source is the National Institutes of Health/National Library of Medicine (ncbi.nlm.nih.gov), which analyzes the public health effects of noise pollution.
From these and other sites I found that noise pollution of all kinds has become a major concern nationwide. Researchers have documented the harmful effects of noise pollution on mental health and social harmony.
I learned that current regulations of beepers for construction worker protection are decades old and have locked us into obsolete technologies that are far less effective than we like to think.
To meet their intended purpose, beepers are intentionally grating in pitch and repetition. Unfortunately, after hours, weeks and years of being subjected to this, workers in the vicinity of these vehicles become desensitized to the alarms and sometimes even resort to wearing earplugs to block them out. How ironic is that?
To ensure against any possibility of liability, the manufacturers of construction vehicles tend to install the loudest allowable systems. The contractors who purchase these vehicles are not likely to make any adjustments to the volume as a result of their own liability concerns (OSHA does not allow this without the vehicle manufacturer’s approval).
OSHA regulations allow beepers to be at 90 decibels for eight hours of exposure to workers (many are at higher levels). National Institute of Safety and Health tests show that hearing loss begins at 85 decibels at long exposures.
There are alternatives:
• Nearly all newer cars are equipped with backup cameras and collision-avoidance sensors. With alterations to current regulations. these could be applied to construction vehicles, eliminating the need for beepers.
• One system currently on the market is the “Smart Alarm” (R.F. Knapp Co.) that sounds at a minimum necessary decibel level only when it detects an object in a blind spot. It makes the sound only as long as the danger exists.
• Bluetooth systems can link vehicle-mounted transmitters with workers wearing hearing devices in one ear. This would also allow voice communication between operators and workers in the area.
I realize that this is far from the most significant issue facing our world, but it is a problem that can easily be rectified to benefit our quality of life.
George Morrison of Fort Wayne is a retired architect.