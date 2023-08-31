Southwest Allen County has seen rapid growth in housing development and population in the past decade. These changes are impacting our public schools. Wise planning should have guided these changes and prepared the school district to welcome all newcomers with warmth and hospitality and an eye on student success.
I felt this welcome when I moved here in 2012. My children were greeted by their teachers with a smile and often a hug when they arrived each day at Covington Elementary School.
As my children got older, I heard stories of a different reception.
It is not always easy to understand what happens to your children when they are out of your sight. Kids often don’t have the words to describe what they experience, and parents might not realize that something is wrong until after time has passed.
In February, students voiced concerns about issues they experienced at Homestead High School. In response, families began to share stories and described an environment that diminished all the children and people in the school district.
A young girl who didn’t feel safe because a fellow student repeatedly forced himself onto her bus seat, touched her body and would not leave her alone.
Young Black and African-American students were called monkeys and other racist terms but saw no action taken.
A young girl with Jewish ancestry saw a classmate draw a swastika repeatedly in class, and nothing was done.
A young boy was shamed by his teacher for wearing a color that the teacher believed was not a match for his gender.
These kinds of situations happen in other schools, too, but the response they received at SACS caused me concern. “It’s not that bad.” “You’re making too big a deal out of it.” “There is nothing we can do.” “If you don’t like it, don’t come to school.”
These responses suggest that harmful behavior is often ignored in Southwest Allen County Schools.
But not all behavior is ignored. Homestead High School students and several families I have spoken to are concerned that whether SACS ignores or disciplines behavior is based on the ethnic background of the student.
Data I recently received from the Indiana Department of Education supports these concerns. Black or African-American, Hispanic and mixed race students are disciplined in higher numbers than white students, even though they make up a smaller percentage of the student body.
It is not only racism that creates an unhealthy environment inside SACS schools, but, as so often happens in our society, Black and African-American individuals are forced to act first because their very existence is threatened.
Discipline ratios show that Black and African American students have been suspended and expelled at a ratio of 2.3:1 and arrested at a ratio of 8:1 when compared to other students in SACS schools. Suspension and expulsion from school and involvement in the criminal justice system are indeed threats to a young person’s existence.
Receiving this data from the Department of Education compelled me to attend the most recent school board meeting. I knew the board was going to vote on a partnership as part of its response to the issues raised at Homestead in February.
I signed up to speak on the agenda item and requested that the board delay its decision about partnering with any group. I wanted to make sure they were aware of data indicating a disparity in SACS disciplinary practices.
I raised the idea of a root-cause analysis, a well-respected process, used to keep institutions and industries safe for all of us.
My request had no impact at all. When it was time for the board to vote, it was unanimous in its decision to partner with an outside group called Fair for All. The board committed $17,000 and perhaps more to bring this group to our district.
After the meeting, I learned that an ideological and highly partisan group, Moms for Liberty, had celebrated victory back in July for an email campaign to bring Fair for All to Southwest Allen County schools.
This turn of events truly confuses me.
I know families who started attending the school board meetings last February. They attended every meeting and spoke at many, making their concerns clear and showing their interest in helping the board resolve the issues raised by the Homestead High School students. They spent time meeting with and talking with individual board members, hoping to support the high school students and share their own experiences of discrimination within the district.
Neither those parents nor the high school students had a voice in whether Fair for All was a good choice to help our school district.
I will continue to advocate for a root-cause analysis to address data that shows disproportionate discipline. Some parents are asking whether they can opt out of the Fair for All curriculum.
Each of us can and should do something to represent our experiences as parents, students and constituents. The public schools should belong to all of us, and the individuals we elect should be accountable to all of us.
Please play a part in making that a reality in Southwest Allen County.
Tamzin Cheshire of Fort Wayne is an associate attorney with Close Hitchcock LLP.