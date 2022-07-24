“This program got my child excited to read! And I love that we read more rather than watching TV.”
“We really appreciate the effort that goes into planning a program like this. It’s a gift for the whole community!”
“Thank you so much for bringing so many wonderful programs and opportunities to our libraries! Easy to take for granted but I hope I never do.”
“It’s just WOW.”
The reviews are in, and parents and kids agree – the SPARK Summer Learning Program at the Allen County Public Library is a huge hit. SPARK stands for Science, Play, Arts, Reading and Knowledge, and all of those things are happening each day in our 14 ACPL locations.
The Summer SPARK challenge encourages participants of all ages to read each day and work toward a community reading goal of 10 million minutes. Participants can earn free books and other prizes for completing reading challenges.
SPARK also includes free educational and engaging programs at all ACPL libraries. This summer’s programming lineup included magic shows, art and music experiences, coding and other STEM activities, and even performances from a science-teaching aerial artist.
Storytimes are also a summer staple, and our librarians enjoyed sharing books and fun in the beautiful sunny settings of our local parks. Thousands of young bodies and minds were nourished during free lunch and snack programs each weekday at eight of our libraries, thanks to our partnership with Fort Wayne Community Schools and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Summer learning definitely brings fun to ACPL. But make no mistake – there is purpose and intention to the fun.
Significant learning gaps were created and exacerbated by the pandemic. Out-of-school learning, discovery and exploration during the summer months are pivotal in bridging academic years. SPARK is designed to combat learning loss during the summer months to make a valuable impact in our community.
National Summer Learning Association CEO Aaron Dworkin states that “public libraries are uniquely positioned to help all kids rise and close these gaps. It’s going to take the enormous energy and heart of us all, working together, to make a meaningful difference.”
From past participant surveys, we learned that 96% of parents and caregivers reported their child maintained or improved their reading skills as a result of participating in SPARK. Some 89% reported their child evolved into a more confident reader, and 88% reported their child reads more frequently.
A total of 13,500 young readers registered for SPARK in 2021. We at ACPL continuously seek ways to make this important program even more accessible and attainable to our community’s youth.
This year, we took a major step in increasing access by doing away with overdue fines for cardholders age 17 and younger. For some families, the fear of accruing an overdue fine for a book returned a few days late prevented them from using the library. By removing this barrier, we’re getting more books in the hands, hearts and minds of youth.
Another major initiative in increasing accessibility is bringing SPARK out in the community, with a focus on youth who may not have other means to visit the library.
Enter Team Read – an exuberant group of teen mentors who visit multiple partner sites to be paired with elementary school children to read, play and learn. Wherever they go, Team Read brings learning, enthusiasm and joy along with many, many free books.
The Team Read program builds confidence and literacy skills in the children, and provides the teen mentors with valuable work experience and life skills that set the foundation for successful careers. Team Read visits locations such as the Boys and Girls Club, Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation, YMCA day camps, child care centers and our own branch libraries.
Numerous studies have proven the impact of a home library on a child’s academic success. The presence of books at home can have a greater influence on a child’s educational attainment than their parents’ level of income or education.
We estimate that this summer, Team Read and ACPL will distribute about 17,000 free books to children and teens throughout Allen County. This includes book distribution to some of our youth with the greatest socioeconomic needs, including students in residence at the Juvenile Detention Center. Through a partnership with Book Rich Environments, ACPL distributes 4,500 new books each year to families served by Fort Wayne Housing Authority.
Every child deserves the thrill and pride of writing their name on the inside cover of a book that’s theirs to keep.
SPARK is made possible through the generous support of the Foellinger Foundation, the Friends of the Allen County Public Library and the Allen County Public Library Foundation. SPARK also couldn’t happen without the hard work, passion and dedication of the extraordinary ACPL staff who presented 672 programs and events this summer.
SPARK wraps up on July 31, but the impact lasts a lifetime for the young readers of Allen County.