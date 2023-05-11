The Fort Wayne Community Schools lawsuit against social media companies was a novel move, and it is necessary.
The mental health effects on the youth from companies such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Snapchat are a serious concern that should draw this type of attention. Kudos to FWCS.
Why not add software game companies to the list and address the primary obstacle to students’ spiritual needs at this time – the, so to speak, 600-pound gorilla in the room – our federal government?
To more fully care for the mental health of FWCS students, add the United States federal government to this or file a companion lawsuit to return some sense of religion to FWCS schools and expose basic human spirituality to classroom souls.
This is opposed to the practice in public schools of forming curriculum around spiritually sterile themes which, over the years, has turned into a general system of beliefs that has taken root in education.
Setting ethical and moral standards without religion or belief in a deity is known as secular humanism.
Secular humanism is itself generally regarded as an irreligion; and it is protected by the Constitution’s First Amendment free exercise clause.
The First Amendment deals with religious neutrality but Supreme Court rulings have instead, unintendedly, resulted in an alternative (secular humanist) set of subjective beliefs (irreligion) in public schools.
In support of religious neutrality, there have been Supreme Court cases where irreligious beliefs were afforded rights protected under the free exercise clause.
Therefore, there is precedent and room to argue that since religion and irreligion are coequal under the law, religion deserves a place alongside irreligion in public schools, in some form, if only to meet student mental health needs.
There is a disconnect between family life and FWCS student school life for many students regarding God.
I recall that when I was in kindergarten at Franke Park Elementary School in 1962, I was confused because it was my observation that we prayed to God at home and prayed to our country (saying the Pledge of Allegiance daily) at school. The question in my mind as a FWCS kindergartner was: Which is greater, God or country?
That question was resolved the next year when I attended Most Precious Blood Catholic school for first grade. By just being there, I knew that God was greater.
It seems that if a kindergartner/first grader can reason the difference in the belief systems (one irreligious and one religions) between a public school system and a Catholic school, then it is possible for a lawyer to successfully argue that there currently is a violation of religious neutrality in keeping with the First Amendment free exercise clause in public schools based on the fact that irreligion and religion were previously held coequal by courts.
A general underlying faith-based approach in education would help to instill in students an overarching sense of the awe and wonder of God in understanding and engaging with their personal transcendent souls, a source of enduring hope to maintain a perspective on life.
This would help ease the mental stress, sadness, despair and thoughts of suicide among students as noted in the April 26 article reporting on the lawsuit.
Knowing and experiencing God helps put our lives in perspective. It gives us hope to help us cope with whatever comes our way. Spirituality is the X factor for good mental health in schools, too.
Jeffrey Nix, a Fort Wayne resident, is a former finance manager and Franciscan friar.