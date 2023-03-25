After reading Rachel Tobin-Smith’s “Bill would legalize form of child abuse (March 18),” I would like to make sure that readers, especially parents, are aware that the vast majority of the medical community looks with skepticism at transsexual surgeries and hormone use on minors because they are not necessary, not safe and not effective.
The horrendous scenes described in her piece are obviously depictions of child abuse, but so are experimental procedures on children.
Such procedures are unnecessary because gender dysphoria spontaneously remits for the vast majority of those who suffer from this condition. Data from multiple studies report that more than 80% (50-98%) outgrow their desire to transition when they reach maturity without hormones or surgery. It does not make sense to perform elective, cosmetic and experimental treatments and surgeries when the symptoms will go away on their own.
Furthermore, it is not medically appropriate to provide cross-sex hormones or transsexual surgery for a psychiatric indication. Most doctors would never participate in these damaging and unnecessary practices.
Psychological conditions are not and should not be treated with surgery or cross-sexual hormones.
Furthermore, these are terrible surgeries on a purely surgical level because they pose unreasonable surgical risk to the patient.
Complications for these surgeries are more than 70% for female-to-male procedures and more than 30% for male-to-female procedures. These complication rates are worse than brain surgery and cardiac bypass surgery. The risk of these surgeries should prohibit them from being performed.
Many people say that this is a rare issue and does not need to be legislated; however just in January, JAMA Pediatrics published a report showing a skyrocketing 389% increase in “top” surgeries for minors just between 2016 and 2019. This is certainly a social contagion for troubled youth that shows no signs of slowing.
It is important to note as well that these treatments are not effective at helping with gender dysphoria-related suicide prevention. Tobin-Smith’s hand-picked selection of suicide statistics among transgender children reveals the author’s confusion about the current state of medical evidence on this issue.
Serious suicide attempts actually went up dramatically after pubertal suppression and surgery. Those who advocate for cross-sex hormones and surgery, such as the American Medical Association and American Academy of Physicians, are arguing from an ideological position that is intentionally misleading, not supported by science, and offers false hope for suffering patients.
It is for this reason specifically that many of the European countries that pioneered these procedures (Finland, Sweden, the UK, France, etc.) have officially reversed course and have been working to minimize the use of these treatments – because they do not work to help the patient or alleviate the symptoms they are intended to treat.
Lastly, it is important to note that pediatric patients cannot give informed consent for these irreversible treatments and procedures with lifelong consequences. Current laws recognize the obvious shortcomings in the decision-making ability of youth regarding tobacco, alcohol, firearms, tattoos, etc.
Increasingly, we are seeing a rising number of “detransitioners” who regret transitioning and are attempting to return to their native sexual phenotype. In the UK, the High Court established that minors are unable to consent to these procedures and they must be considered experimental because of serious risks of irreversible harm and no proven benefit.
This past week saw a de-transitioned teen suing Kaiser Permanente for fraud after a double mastectomy performed on her at age 13 because of lack of informed consent. Undoubtedly, more stories like this will be forthcoming until the legal system steps in to protect these vulnerable youth.
To that end, I would like to thank our legislators, especially Sen. Tyler Johnson (sponsor of Senate Bill 480) and Attorney General Todd Rokita for their work protecting children from all child abuse, including medical and surgical experimentation.
Dr. Andrew Mullally is a family physician in Fort Wayne.