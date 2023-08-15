The public health delivery system of preventive and responsive care works every day – often behind the scenes – to prevent risks, hazards and conditions that cause harm or death to the citizens of each community.
The increase in life expectancy over the past many years is largely attributed to significant advances in public health measures that are now the bedrock of public health.
Public health is the safety net of prevention and treatment services proven to lessen the need for medical care down the road, thus improving overall health outcomes, leading to healthier and more productive lives, and enormous savings in insurance outlays.
The funding dedicated to public health in Indiana, however, has never been commensurate with the need.
With transformational and needed legislation passed by lawmakers and signed into law by Gov. Eric Holcomb, we and the majority of the local health departments in Indiana will be doing even more in the coming years.
I was a member of the Governor’s Public Health Commission that met for more than a year to study ways to improve public health in Indiana, and the state’s new public health law is based on many of our recommendations. The law – the most significant, positive update to public health in Indiana in decades – outlines nearly two dozen core services local health departments should either provide or work with partners to offer.
Most are services we already provide, but some – such as tobacco prevention/cessation and trauma and injury prevention and education – are new for local public health practitioners in Indiana. Until now, our departments have primarily been focused on the prevention and treatment of communicable disease. And while this is incredibly important, it’s just a portion of the larger public health picture.
Throughout history, public health has evolved to meet emerging and immediate needs. This is a time of evolution for local health departments, as we rethink and expand some of the services we are able to provide.
Crucial to completing that mission, however, is ensuring resources are in place to meet the increasingly complicated challenge of administering public health. The state has earmarked $225 million in new funding for local health departments over the next two years, and we’re grateful to Allen County officials for voting in June to become one of the first counties in Indiana to accept our portion of the funding.
Per-capita state-provided funding for public health in Allen County is expected to increase from only about $6 to about $30. We are now in the best position in recent memory to develop a robust, proactive and organized effort to combat public health problems in our community.
That follows years of inadequate funding for public health.
Allen County – the third-largest county by population in Indiana – is ranked 43rd in per-capita funding and 73rd in per-capita staffing, according to 2021 data published by the Indiana Department of Health. Indiana ranks third-lowest for per-person funding for public health in the country, the American Public Health Association reports.
Meantime, rates of tobacco use in Indiana are among the highest in the U.S. Other prominent problems include infant mortality and substance use.
To be sure, there are challenges ahead. But we stand ready. Next steps include developing plans for meeting those challenges and overcoming problems, whether through in-house creation of new programs and services or through work and intentional alignment with valued community partners. We now have the tools in place.
This opportunity to improve the health of our communities across Indiana is unprecedented. We intend to make the most of it.
Mindy Waldron is the Allen County Department of Health administrator and deputy health commissioner. This piece originally appeared on the Indiana Capital Chronicle.