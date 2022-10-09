The COVID-19 pandemic is not over, but it has entered a new phase.
Nationally and in Indiana, COVID-19-related cases, hospitalizations and deaths are falling. In Indiana, on average, there are fewer than 1,000 documented cases, 30 hospitalizations and five deaths each day. That’s still too many, but a vast improvement over the devastating numbers we saw before vaccines.
Across the state, we are returning to pre-pandemic daily life. There are almost no restrictions, and many are returning to in-office work and attending community events.
Yet the virus continues to spread and do harm. Only now, the harm caused by the virus is different and subtle.
Indeed, there is a silent but debilitating impact of the pandemic that is likely to be felt in Indiana, the nation and the world for decades.
The new phase of the pandemic is characterized by an emphasis on the long-term effects of COVID-19 rather than the acute illness experienced when infected by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
Post-COVID conditions, also known as “long COVID,” are experienced by many for months or longer after their initial infection.
Doctors and scientists find it challenging to define and diagnose long COVID precisely, but it is generally associated with the following symptoms: extreme tiredness or fatigue, shortness of breath, difficulty concentrating, dizziness when standing up, headache, trouble sleeping, chronic pain, heart palpitations and fever.
Moreover, these symptoms worsen after physical or mental effort, making it hard for many to return to work full time.
Not everyone experiences all symptoms, but these are most common among those individuals who seek care for long COVID.
Medical knowledge of long COVID and how many people it affects is limited.
Early studies estimate that as many as half of those with COVID-19 experience long COVID symptoms.
A national survey of American households found that as of June 2022, nearly 1 in 5 adults in the U.S. who had had COVID-19 were still experiencing symptoms of long COVID. Women, older adults and Hispanic individuals were more likely to report long COVID than other groups.
Individuals with long COVID struggle with many aspects of daily life, such as working normal eight-hour days, caring for children and completing household chores. Unfortunately, they find it hard to find adequate treatment for their symptoms.
Long COVID may negatively affect daily American life for decades. Employment, productivity, household income, social services and medical expenses are only a few examples.
If the early estimates of disease burden are accurate, long COVID should be considered one of the leading chronic illnesses in the U.S. Estimates would mean long COVID is twice as common as diabetes and nearly as common as cancer and heart disease.
Because long COVID is a serious and important condition we know little about, we are leading a team of research scientists, doctors and students at the Regenstrief Institute and Indiana University to study long COVID and its many effects statewide over the next five years.
First, we seek to better understand how to diagnose long COVID to help doctors better recognize and treat it. We also hope to better estimate how many people infected by the SARS-CoV-2 virus ultimately develop long COVID.
To do this, we will study electronic medical record data for thousands of Hoosiers who have tested positive and received medical care.
Second, we hope to better understand why some people develop long COVID, how long it lasts and how the length of illness might be different or similar for different people. We will enroll volunteers with long COVID and follow them over time to better understand how their symptoms evolve.
To conduct this study, we will partner with health systems across the state. We will enroll children, adolescents and adults to assess whether long COVID is more or less common in different age groups. We will also try to understand why women or minorities might be more or less susceptible to long COVID than other groups.
We will also study whether COVID-19 vaccines help prevent long COVID and whether long COVID is related to the first variant of the virus (e.g., delta, omicron) that infects individuals.
There is a lot yet to learn about long COVID. However, what is clear is that it is a serious chronic condition worthy of research.
Furthermore, because the virus continues to spread in Indiana and across the globe, Hoosiers need to continue to take the virus seriously. Even if your initial infection is not life-threatening, the long-term effects could be serious, affecting your quality of life for decades.
We encourage everyone to get vaccinated and boosted to protect themselves in the short and long term. We also recommend that Hoosiers keep their guard up by continuing to take precautions, including good hand washing and staying home when sick, as we boldly enter this next phase of the pandemic.