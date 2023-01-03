An amazing football legend, Franco Harris, recently passed away. Any sports connoisseur will know about this Hall of Fame player from the National Football League. I will always remember him.
However, the reason I remember him is quite different from what 99% of the rest of the football world remembers him for – the “Immaculate Reception.”
I will not dispute that this was the single most incredible event in NFL history. We celebrated the 50th anniversary on Dec. 24. I certainly wish Harris had lived to attend his jersey retirement that night and celebrate that play again with all of us.
But my connection to the Immaculate Reception runs deeper. It was a bonding moment for my father and me.
This particular playoff game was the start of a 10-year-old’s life of wagering on football. Gambling! Can you believe it?! A parent, actually encouraging a child to a life of vice!
Back then, I used to challenge my Dad each week that one NFL team would beat another.
Well, on Dec. 23, 1972, my Dad accepted.
The pressure was on me. Pittsburgh was -2 points to Oakland that day.
How much to wager? Dad taunted me, “How about your whole allowance?”
I struggled with that thought. A whole week’s allowance. I’d be broke! I paced the floor, then looked to Mom. She was no help. Finally, we officially shook on it: I took the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 25 cent bet.
Now don’t laugh. Twenty-five cents in 1972 felt like five bucks today. A lot of money to a 10-year-old.
So, we watched the game. Back and forth, back and forth, neither Oakland nor Pittsburgh could do anything.
Football was a run-first game back then, and resulted in a 0-0 halftime score. That almost never happens today.
And the quarterbacks couldn’t hit a cow in the butt with a bucket of water that day. Oakland’s Daryle Lamonica was 6 for 15 for 45 yards and two interceptions and Ken “the Snake” Stabler was 6 for 12 for 57 yards and three fumbles.
Pittsburgh’s Terry Bradshaw wasn’t much better, going 10 for 25 for 115 yards and an interception in the first half.
Statistically, both teams had about the same amount of passing yardage, which would be practice squad numbers in today’s NFL.
So the kicking game became important. And, God bless him, Pittsburgh had a youngster named Roy Gerela who kicked an 18- and a 29-yard field goal for a 6-0 Pittsburgh lead. (Note: The goal posts were at the front of the end zone in those days.)
I was jubilant. Pittsburgh was on its way.
Of course, my Dad reminded me the game wasn’t over. Oakland coach John Madden had pulled Lamonica and put in Stabler. I wasn’t worried. The “Steel Curtain” would bat down any passes he’d attempt. I began my candy shopping list.
Then my world came crashing down. Somehow, with 1:13 left in the game, Pittsburgh forgot that quarterbacks in the NFL can run the ball as well as throw it. That slippery “Snake” Stabler scrambled 30 yards for a touchdown. My Dad leapt off the couch. George Blanda’s extra point made it 7-6 Oakland.
Dad grinned at me, satisfied he was taking candy from a baby.
I took my shiny quarter from my jeans pocket and tore up my shopping list. With disgust, I watched Pittsburgh blunder through first, second and third down as the game time ticked away to 22 seconds. It was fourth and 10 on Pittsburgh’s own 40 yard line. It was over.
I noticed even George Washington on my quarter had a frown on his face.
Then it happened. The play of NFL history that everyone remembers.
Somehow, some way, that rookie Franco Harris was in the right place at the right time to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat for a little boy in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
I jammed my quarter back in my pocket. At the conclusion of the game, Dad gave me my two bits. I will never forget his shell-shocked look.
Pittsburgh did not win the Super Bowl that year. Their first franchise championship would come later. Nevertheless, Franco Harris delivered something much sweeter to me. A candy bar at Dad’s expense.
It was immaculate.
John Lohman, a retiree, is an Allen County resident.