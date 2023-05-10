When the unions representing movie and TV writers announced they would go on strike, my instinct was to join their side. Hey, I write, right?
I didn’t even know what the dispute entailed, but I wanted to join my writing sisters and brothers to fight The Man.
I’m sad to report that some small-time writer from Indiana can’t just join the Writers Guild of America. Even though the guild has 11,000 members, joining it usually requires an invitation. Most Americans don’t know the names of WGA members, even its most accomplished ones. But we should.
TV and film writers have always occupied a strange place. What we see on the screen are their ideas, imaginations and jokes, but they aren’t the stars. They aren’t the investors either, so their lack of fame is matched only by their lack of income. That isn’t new.
The challenge of the moment is that distribution has changed so drastically in recent years as a result of streaming, the structure of how the content creators are paid must change with it.
Writers who once spent most of a calendar year writing for a network-based, 24-episode season on a show are now writing an eight-episode, weekend-bingeable series on Netflix, then looking for another job. Even if that show is a hit, it doesn’t end up in syndication which once paid writers a residual income to supplement their already-low base pay.
The old model was no gold mine, but now the threat to the craft is being described as “existential.” That word’s recent overuse has begun to make me cringe, though it appears appropriate this time.
The bigger problem is the threat to storytelling in general. Stories are more important than entertainment. They are the vehicles humans use to establish meaning in their lives, to document history, to learn and grow.
As our culture grows more reliant on video to tell its stories, it is important to remember the undeniable truth that the writers are still the storytellers.
Zach Stentz, a screenwriter, wrote in a guest essay for the New York Times on April 30, “One of my biggest thrills is walking onto a soundstage where grips are banging together a set and realizing that hundreds of people and millions of dollars have been marshaled to bring to life a scenario that once existed only in my brain.”
Thrills aside, that brainchild generally creates millions for someone else.
In 2015, I was lucky to spend some time with Lewis Black, a comedy hero of mine, just before the Pixar film “Inside Out” was released. Black was aptly cast as “Anger.” He told a group of us about the merchandising that would accompany the film. I couldn’t help but ask what I thought was an obvious question: “What if the movie sucks? It’s kind of hard to sell action figures from a story no one likes.”
I will never forget his answer.
He said, “That is not possible.”
He went on to describe the elements of the team that was involved in developing the story that eliminated any chance of failure. It is safe to assume most of that team of storytellers are or were members of the WGA.
I don’t know how we, as the audience, can play a role in the current dispute. I do know that as our favorite existing shows slowly shut down and new ones grow more scarce, it will be important to understand why.
Everyone wants to be a storyteller these days. It’s important to value those who we know already are.
