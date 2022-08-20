Out there in the universe are people keeping me off balance. Last Monday I was in the car en route to get our dog trimmed after a summer of walks in the woods. He needed to be groomed. I probably needed it too but we can afford only one family member at a time to be groomed.
While driving to the dog groomer, I listened to music on the radio. I heard something which made me think the universe is out of kilter. The female disc jockey used the names “Perry Como” and “Willie Nelson” in the same sentence.
People should not say things like that when I am driving 60 mph. Innocent people could get hurt.
The disc jockey had just played Willie’s 1975 hit, “The Red Headed Stranger.” The disc jockey said the song was originally written for Perry Como in 1955.
Apparently the song was never recorded by Como because of a publishing dispute.
This information came on the heels of a recent social event at our temporary quarters up north.
One evening I hosted six male friends while Becky and the other wives attended a book club in another home. We husbands convened for no worthwhile purpose.
Eventually our conversation revealed opposing opinions about world events, vaccinations and politics. Some remarks offended me, but what would be the point of standing suddenly and walking out when I was the host?
I decided the best revenge would be to eat more than my share of pizza.
After our memorable gathering ended, Becky made an exuberant entrance. As usual, our dog greeted her like she had been gone for days. He would not do that if he could feed himself.
I was content to go on in life without knowing what the women endured at their gathering, but Becky insisted on reporting how informative the book discussion had been. While rambling on and on, she noticed none of the napkins she set out for us had been used.
I explained it was a cool evening and we males all wore long-sleeve shirts. Who needs napkins when you are wearing a long-sleeve shirt?
Rub a sleeve over your mouth and keep downing the pizza. Unlike napkins, long shirt sleeves are always within arms’ reach.
What really impressed Becky was my report of the sophisticated discussion we men carried on without prodding from the women. I conceded that after a few beverages we forgot our pledge to avoid controversial topics.
I said we tried to analyze the current state of government and politics in a lucid and succinct manner. Naturally, there was disagreement among us.
On one side were those who repeated what they read in the Wall Street Journal. The opposing view was that typically presented in the New York Times.
Less sophisticated men might have debated the merits of Fords vs. Chevrolets or the appeal of blondes vs. brunettes. We, however, moved on from politics to Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James. The Big 10 vs. the SEC. The Chicago Bears vs. the Green Bay Packers.
It’s a great country. All of us are correct some of the time.
Armed with that knowledge, I steered our car to Fort Wayne last Sunday as many folks were en route to their homes to return to their jobs and to stash their offspring in schools. Traffic was heavy. I recalled that old joke, “The only thing I hate worse than a tailgater is someone who drives too slowly in front of me.”
Monday morning greeted me with thoughts of garbage, vitamins and a partially obscured view of a nude man doing calisthenics.
Our trash is picked up on Mondays. Because of our recent absence, our empty trash barrel was up by our garage, several yards from the street.
After hearing noise outside, I looked out and saw a man leave the garbage truck, walk up to our garage and lift the lid of the trash container to see whether it needed to be emptied.
I thought I was in a different city.
Then I turned on the television and watched one of those morning talk shows. A guest expert said most of us do not need vitamin pills. I mourned the money I have spent trying to be the best version of myself.
Also on television was a video of a nude man demonstrating the fitness benefits of a certain type of exercise equipment. Nude? I could not believe my eyes. I imagined Perry Como singing “It’s Impossible.”
Though the nude man was not red headed, if I see him again he will not be a stranger.
Frank Hill is a Fort Wayne resident.