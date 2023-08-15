A study came out last month on the admissions at highly selective colleges and universities.
The economists, ironically all at Harvard University, were granted an unusual amount of deep access to admissions data to some of these schools that is typically held private. The principal goal was to determine how the income of the parents affected applicants’ chances for admission.
The first thing to keep in mind is that the study concentrated on extremely selective colleges and universities. The list included all the Ivy League schools plus four others. The typical acceptance rate at these 12 schools is 6%. For comparison to nearby schools, the acceptance rate at Notre Dame is 15%.
Of course, the principal determinant of acceptance is academic achievement: rigorous classes, good grades, high class rank, test scores and whatnot. The economists aimed to account for this by using SAT and ACT test scores. That is, they only compared students with similar test scores but different in some other way.
The economists mostly only reported results as averages across the schools, without too much specific about any one school. The main result is that students with parents with high incomes are much more likely to be accepted. Again, this is comparing students with equal academic achievement, as measured by test scores.
This advantage only kicks in for extremely high annual incomes, roughly $1 million per year. Students of such parents are about twice as likely to be admitted as those with equal test scores but parent incomes of less than roughly $1 million per year.
Since the economists had special access to admissions evaluations of applicants, they could determine in more detail what led to this higher acceptance rate.
These schools create a numerical score to summarize a student’s academic potential and non-academic potential. As the authors expected, the higher acceptance rate was not driven by higher academic potential. That is, when the authors compared students with similar test scores, the schools also ranked the students equally for academics.
The higher acceptance rate was driven by a few very specific factors.
The first advantage, and 46% of the total, is having a parent who is an alumnus of the school. Most of these schools have a stated preference for children of alumni.
Many of those alumni, not surprisingly, earn high incomes. In a clever statistical trick, the authors looked at students with high parent income when they applied to schools their parents did not attend. Sure enough, the acceptance rate advantage decreased significantly.
The second advantage, and 30% of the total, is related to non-religious, private high schools. Again, we are comparing students with equal test scores who were ranked as equal academically by the universities.
There is some other advantage associated with attending a non-religious, private high school. The authors seem to associate this advantage with letters of recommendation from teachers or guidance counselors.
The third advantage, and 24% of the total, is because of, ahem, obscure athletics. Some athletes are given preference for acceptance, but it does not appear to be driven by the football team. Apparently the fencing team and crew team are a thing at Ivy League schools. Not surprisingly, these sports are more commonly played by students with wealthy parents.
Although these conclusions are made based on the average behavior of the 12 schools, there was one school that broke the trend, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. MIT displays almost no admissions advantage to students of high-income parents. MIT also has an admissions policy that has no preference for children of alumni or athletes.
I like to imagine that there is something about the engineering and science culture at MIT that led to this decision. Science ability and motivation cut across most cultural boundaries, such as class, race and gender.
Anyone with deep experience in their field and who is observant notices this. I hope MIT’s admissions policy stems from these experiences.
The contrast between MIT and Harvard, a 30-minute walk away from each other, is dramatic. Both have an acceptance rate of 4%, among the most selective in the world. One university consciously chooses to avoid criteria that give an unfair advantage to children of high-income parents. The other doesn’t.
Christer Watson of Fort Wayne holds a doctorate in astronomy and writes about the applications of science on everyday life.