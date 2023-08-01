The opioid epidemic has received a lot of media attention. A more broad category, deaths of despair – which also includes suicide and liver disease in alcoholics – has increased more dramatically.
In the simple telling of this story, some blame Purdue Pharma for selling OxyContin, which played a very large role in the opioid epidemic. I’ve always thought that story, however, was too simple.
The authors of a paper published last January argue that a significant cause is lower church attendance. I was pretty skeptical of such a broad claim, but this study has an interesting trick. They used the 1970s-era repeal of blue laws as a sort of natural experiment.
The authors were from the University of Notre Dame, Ohio State and Wellesley College. They used data from two sources, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for causes of death and the General Social Survey for religious practices.
Based on the CDC health data, they show that for middle-aged, white Americans, deaths of despair started increasing in the early 1990s. This is about a decade earlier than indicated by previous research.
The change for the worse applies to both men and women, in rural and urban settings. There are, however, some differences among states.
The opioid epidemic, especially OxyContin, is frequently blamed for this change. OxyContin itself was approved for prescription in 1996 and certainly played a role in the dramatic increase in deaths of despair since that date.
However, if you separate out middle-aged white Americans, there is a clear start of the trend in the early 1990s. That is, something else appears to be playing a role.
Given the odd demographics of this effect, the authors then used the General Social Survey data to detect a matching social trend. They found religious participation.
Based on self-reporting in this survey, starting in the late 1980s, religious attendance began a strong downturn. The decrease was especially strong in middle-aged white Americans without a college degree. The fraction attending a religious service weekly decreased from about 25% to about 19%.
On the other end of the spectrum, the fraction attending a religious service once a year or less increased from about 30% to 45%.
This change appeared roughly equally in men and women, and in rural and urban settings.
The authors further compared states by church attendance and deaths of despair. Those states with high attendance, such as North Dakota and Tennessee, tended to have lower rates of deaths of despair. Conversely, states with low religious attendance, such as California and Oregon, had higher rates.
I don’t find state comparisons alone strongly persuasive, since there are so many differences between North Dakota and California. Connecting just two of them seems arbitrary.
This is where the authors came up with a clever trick: the repeal of blue laws. Blue laws are laws that restrict business activities, usually on Sunday. Blue laws were common across the United States in the mid-20th century.
In 1961, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that many justifications for blue laws were unconstitutional. In one state, for example, you couldn’t sell radios on Sunday but could sell TVs. Over the next two decades, many blue laws were removed, either by legislatures or courts.
The authors used the term strictly for laws limiting employment, not the more mild restrictions on, say, alcohol sales. There were 13 states in this group, including Indiana, which repealed its blue laws in 1977.
When these laws were repealed, religious attendance decreased. The authors analyzed the years before and after each repeal and found a decrease of religiosity of 6% to 8%. The effect was strongest for middle-aged white people.
Furthermore, the authors found an increase in deaths of despair for each state around the time of the blue law repeals.
To be sure, these effects (decrease in church attendance and increase in deaths of despair) were smaller around the blue law repeals than what we have observed over the last several decades. But showing this connection in the 1960s and 1970s makes the connection more believable for the more recent dates.
By comparing the effect sizes, the authors argue that about 40% of the increase in deaths of despair in the early to mid-1990s can be associated with decreased religious attendance.
One immediate follow-up question I had: What about religious attendance helps prevent suicide or opioid overdose? The authors suggest that the social connections from religious attendance may be the strongest connection.
As a contrast, the authors analyzed religious belief by measuring the frequency of prayer and found no connection. That is, people who prayed more frequently did not appear to be immune to deaths of despair.
What to do with this result is, of course, a whole separate set of questions.
Christer Watson of Fort Wayne holds a doctorate in astronomy and writes about the applications of science on everyday life.