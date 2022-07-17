Add another consequence to the COVID pandemic: Children’s routine immunization coverage has dropped by 10% in Indiana since 2020.
Early in the pandemic, stay-home orders, access and fear of exposing children to the COVID-19 virus caused many parents to pause routine doctor’s appointments. Remote learning and lack of required sports physicals also pushed immunizations to the back burner for many families.
During the 2021-22 school year, much work was done by school administrators and school nurses to help provide access to immunizations in the school setting. Super Shot supported their efforts by traveling to more than 113 schools to provide flu, COVID-19 and school-required immunizations.
Local health care networks and providers tirelessly worked to call parents and guardians to schedule appointments and get children back on track. Staff at our local and state health departments literally worked around the clock to provide access to immunizations. Community partners have stepped up and served as trusted messengers to increase access to and confidence in vaccines.
Our community’s response has been collective and multi-pronged, yet in Indiana last week more than 524,475 letters were mailed to parents and guardians of children who are behind on school-required immunizations. Some 32,167 letters were sent to parents in Allen County.
This is putting thousands of children at risk for an outbreak of highly contagious, yet highly preventable, diseases, including measles, mumps, pertussis, polio and more. It also compromises the collective health of our community.
Clearly, something must be done.
Thankfully, something is.
Super Shot is partnering with the Indiana Department of Health by supporting the statewide Start Smart! Campaign that launched on July 11 to provide increased access to immunizations in our community. This will include three community health events in July where children can receive full-sized backpacks with school supplies, free food, information from community partners and of, course, immunizations.
Super Shot annually partners with our local health systems and providers, the Allen County Health Department, hundreds of schools in the region and dozens of trusted community partners to provide access to immunizations. We turn no one away for inability to pay. We offer daytime, evening and weekend hours. Our clinics are located on public bus routes. Our nurses have years of experience and are experts in pediatric immunizations.
But is it enough? The trends, statistics and number of letters that were mailed to parents indicate it’s not.
We often think of vaccination as something we should do for ourselves. But the counter message is that it’s something we should do for everyone else – for our family, for our co-workers, for our community. It’s an altruistic act, it’s noble, it’s selfless.
We do it because we care about our neighbors and our children’s classmates. When we get an immunization, we stop the spread of disease. We stop the evolution of a virus and its ability to affect others. Our individual action has such a broader impact.
Fort Wayne is truly a great place to live, work and raise a family. From being a four-time winner of the All-America City award to being recognized as one of the best places to raise children by Business Weekly, it’s clear we are a community that cares about the collective well-being of all.
In an effort to get our children back on track with routine immunizations and, for that matter, protecting our community from another COVID-19 surge, please take an hour out of your schedule and get the immunizations you or your child might be missing in the next couple of weeks.
In the end, Super Shot’s enduring mission is clear: To build a healthier, stronger, more caring and closer-knit community through immunization. While time spent protecting ourselves, and others, from the scourges of communicable diseases may seem to be such a small act, few are as selfless and have such lasting impacts.
I like the thought of that.