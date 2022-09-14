Marriage, the topic, refers to several things – a biblical version as, for example, stated in Genesis 2:24; a civil version that is a secular agreement, or contract, between two people and the state; and a common law or non-ceremonial marriage that is recognized in a few states.
The result in all cases is aimed at forming a stable couple, ready perhaps to support a family and a community. In recognition of the social and cultural value of stability and commitment, the state provides recognition as well as legal and tax benefits favoring marriage.
The institution, in both definition and present-day benefits, is worth protecting.
As a matter of discussion, however, even polite arguments on marriage are more about emotion than contractual details. That the divorce rate in the United States is about 47% speaks to the outcome of even good intentions and support for the institution.
But about a fourth of those divorced go on to remarry, perhaps because statistics on marriage show that married people are happier and live longer than unmarried. And decades of statistics have shown that, on average, married couples have better physical health, more financial stability and greater social mobility than unmarried people.
It is a time-tested and widely held belief that families are the building blocks of civilization.
I have long identified as a Republican, because of my belief that the Grand Old Party maintained a bedrock commitment to freedom: freedom to live, to speak, to work, to raise a family and the freedom to be left alone.
Different churches disagree on providing a ceremony for same-sex couples, but acceptance has grown since the 2015 Supreme Court decision in Obergefell v. Hodges legalizing same-sex marriage rights nationwide. And a Gallup survey in July showed support for same-sex marriage at an all-time high of 71%, including a majority (55%) of my fellow Republicans.
And so, if marriage is good for the state, for couples, and for families and society, why is there discussion of excluding marriage for same-sex couples? Why should this culturally defined benefit be taken away?
It is a cultural matter, but also a personal matter for families such as mine who have a child who is thriving in a same-sex marriage. There are many of us in that situation, a matter so common as now to be seldom discussed.
The status quo is worth supporting, as Republicans and as Americans.
In June, the House passed the Respect for Marriage Act by a widely bipartisan margin. The Senate should now follow suit, and it is my hope and the desire of many who have not voiced a public opinion that Republican senators, including Indiana’s Todd Young and Mike Braun, should vote yes.
A bipartisan Congress has the chance to enshrine protection at the federal level with concrete protections for people of faith. Passage in the Senate will require the support of at least 10 Republicans to reach the required 60 votes.
This issue should not define a political party, nor should it be seen as an affront to religion. It is both about freedom and much-needed support for a more just and civil society. All Hoosiers should encourage our senators to support the Respect for Marriage Act.
Dr. William R. Cast is a former member and chair of the Indiana University Board of Trustees and a resident of Fort Wayne.