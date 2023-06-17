Over the many years I lived in Indiana, I was confounded by the pride Hoosiers took in rejecting change.
Unigov, the consolidated city-county government system that fueled progress in Indianapolis and Marion County, was widely derided throughout the state. Resistance to change has allowed waste and inefficiency in Indiana’s archaic township government system for decades. Fort Wayne’s downtown renaissance and the terrific success of Parkview Field came only after heated opposition – from critics who believed it was wasteful to tear down the concrete monolith where the Wizards played baseball.
“The fastest way to get elected is to say, ‘I’m not going to change anything in your lives,’ ” former Lt. Gov. John Mutz once said of Indiana voters.
But there’s one area where Hoosiers show no reluctance toward change. Their acceptance of so-called school choice has been downright radical. Since the state’s charter school law was adopted in 2001, Indiana has unquestioningly supported an endless stream of costly education alternatives, including a near-universal voucher program that cost more than $311 million this past academic year and virtual charter schools that collected $154 million for thousands of students who earned no credits.
In keeping with its unquestioning support for education disruption, Indiana was at the cutting edge of a troubling new development in public education: the rise of right-wing charter schools. A report I co-authored for the Network for Public Education reveals the spread of public charter schools targeting parents likely to be attracted by the “anti-woke” rhetoric of the far right.
We identified 273 currently open charter schools that offer a “classical” curriculum or market themselves to white, conservative families. Another 66 schools are set to open this fall or next. Many are part of chains that we feature in the report. For-profit management corporations run 29% of these charters, a percentage nearly twice as high as the charter sector as a whole. They are spreading most rapidly in suburban and rural communities, including my new state, Colorado.
These are not the urban charter schools sold to Hoosiers as an escape route for minority and low-income students. This new breed of charter school is disproportionately white: 52% compared with 29% of all charter students. Nationally, about a quarter of charter school students are Black. In these schools, Black students comprise only 7% of the enrollment.
Only 17% of students in these right-wing charter schools are eligible to receive free or reduced-price lunch, compared with 48% of all charter school students.
This new breed of charter schools wears its ideology proudly. Schools in one chain require students to recite a pledge daily: “I pledge to keep myself healthy in body, mind, and spirit, staying physically fit, mentally awake and morally straight. … I pledge to be truthful in all my works, guarding against the stains of falsehood from the fascination with experts, the temptation of vanity, the comfort of popular opinion and custom, the ease of equivocation and compromise, and from over-reliance on rational argument.”
Hillsdale College, a small faith-based school 80 miles north of Fort Wayne, is at the center of dozens of these new charters through its Barney Charter School Initiative. In Indiana, the Hillsdale-affiliated schools include Seven Oaks Classical School, which opened in 2016 in Ellettsville in Monroe County. Nine of its 38 teachers are Hillsdale graduates. Many hold degrees from Western Governors University, an online program.
Bloomington-based education blogger Steve Hinnefeld reported recently that Seven Oaks received a five-year extension, granted by Grace Charters LLC, an enterprise incorporated by Grace College and Theological Seminary to sponsor publicly funded charter schools. Grace collects 2.5% of the state tax dollars granted to the 500-student Monroe County school. Grace’s three-member unelected board met on the Grace campus, nearly 200 miles away.
“To meet legal requirement for public meetings,” Hinnefeld wrote, “a notice was published in the local newspaper: the Warsaw Times-Union, which probably no one in Monroe County reads.”
Grace College is currently trying to open a classical charter school in a former office building in Hamilton County, after its effort earlier this year to transfer the school to Pike Township met with heated opposition.
“It’s clear that Valor’s Hillsdale curriculum will be pushing its own political agenda,” said Larry Young, superintendent of Metropolitan School District of Pike Township.
You might have heard of Tallahassee Classical School in Florida, where the school principal was forced out recently after parents complained about sixth-graders being shown “pornographic” materials: a picture of Michelangelo’s “David” statue. Hillsdale College quickly cut ties with the school, but it was Hillsdale’s curriculum the school was using before the incident that drew international attention.
Elsewhere in Florida, Hillsdale’s charter school initiative is thriving. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is a big fan of the classical schools and their “1776 Curriculum,” which disparages the New Deal and affirmative action while downplaying the role of slavery in U.S. history. Climate change is not mentioned in the science curriculum; sixth-grade studies include a single reference to global warming.
Promotional materials and websites for this new breed of charter school leave no question of their target audience. They might hail “classical” values, but their efforts clearly are to appeal to parents seeking a return to the “good old days” that never existed for most.
Indiana voters who reject change in nearly all its forms should be surprised by the transformation of education that has quietly occurred over the past two decades. The state’s elected officials have succeeded in establishing schools that cater to the financial, ideological and political aims of their own supporters. That’s certainly not a conservative move.
Karen Francisco retired in 2021 as editorial page editor of The Journal Gazette after a 40-year career at Indiana newspapers. She now lives in Littleton, Colorado.