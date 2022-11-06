Editor’s note: On Oct. 30, The Journal Gazette published the winning entries in its essay contest focused on “diversity, equity and inclusion.” Here we feature one of the runners-up.
My girlfriend was born a boy. Fitting in was hard for her, and while she loves people, it’s been hard for her to find others that can relate to how she feels. For years she felt like an impostor in her own body.
A few months from now will mark a year since she came out and started transitioning. Her hair is a lot longer and her smile is a lot bigger. It’s nice to see her smile so often.
Last December, my high school held their annual semi-formal. My girlfriend and I had just started dating, and it would be our first dance together, my first real high school dance.
At the time, she didn’t really look like a girl. We both worried how people would react, what they would say. It was hard for her to feel supported, and even with her close friends by her side, I knew there was that underlying fear.
Her hair was still pretty short and she was just starting to experiment with makeup. I did my best to support her along the way, but truthfully I know I’ll never truly understand how she was feeling.
Together we shopped for dresses. She wasn’t yet out to her parents, but with the help of a supportive teacher we kept the dress at school.
As the night of the dance crept up, I don’t think I can remember a time that I’d been more scared for her. I couldn’t stop worrying about what others may say.
It’s no secret that not everyone is accepting but this would be the first time, the first real time she showed everyone who she really was.
When she got to the dance, she changed out of the tuxedo her dad let her borrow and into the dress we bought together. Sitting outside of that bathroom, everything that could go wrong invaded my mind. What if our peers yelled and made fun of her? What if they threw things at her and called her slurs?
I don’t think I’ve ever seen her as euphoric as I did that day when she walked out of the bathroom. To me, she was the prettiest girl in the world.
She kept twirling around in her dress and she never stopped smiling. The teacher helped her fix her hair all pretty and while she didn’t fully, completely, look like a girl – I knew she felt like one.
His support, inside the classroom and out, made me feel such joy knowing she was accepted as she was. That night, no one bothered us. I saw a few weird looks and side glances, but this teacher watched over us, and I can now say semi-formal is one of my favorite memories.
Without that support, I know she would’ve been too scared to present herself as she is and when more diversity is shown stigmatization is lessened. Exposure to others different from us can help us to better ourselves and become more open-minded. When we feel included, it helps us become more courageous and inspires new experiences with others.
The teacher’s acceptance and willingness to help us is something I believe every student needs.
Anyone who’s ever felt alone deserves someone on their side, like he was for us. Diversity in schools is crucial because no one should ever have to be afraid like I was, and no one should ever have to hide who they really are.
Karyn “Kit” Yager is a junior at Snider High School.