There’s something happening in America following the upheaval of Roe that is surprising to some, and to others is completely predictable. Count me among the latter.
Last summer, the U.S. Supreme Court chose poorly in Dobbs v. Mississippi, effectively overturning nearly half a century of precedent protecting a woman’s right to choose an abortion. In events across the country on Sunday, Americans celebrated the 50th anniversary of that precedent, the decision in Roe v. Wade.
Did this court and those supporting its historic infringement actually believe Americans would simply accept it? That was a horrible miscalculation.
A variety of anniversary celebrations occurred across the country, none more impressive than in Indiana. In Indianapolis, the Hi-Fi – a music venue in Fountain Square – was the site of a new kind of rally. New to this issue. New to Indiana.
I have been to plenty of marches and rallies over the past several years, and they often feature an attempt to inspire action, motivate engagement, begin a sustainable movement. On Sunday, a group named Our Choice Coalition didn’t gather to inspire those things, it gathered to announce them.
The coalition was formed in September. It is a bipartisan political action committee that continues to raise money. It already has invested some of its early funds in political races, and Sunday’s event is evidence it is only the beginning.
Liane Groth-Hulka, founding board member, emceed in front of a capacity crowd. The speakers were impressive, but the crowd was the feature. They were young and old, Republican and Democrat, women and men, and most importantly, they were all paying to be there. That is a good reason for optimism for the fight ahead of them.
Cara Berg-Raunick, an Indianapolis women’s health nurse practitioner, spoke about that optimism on behalf of Hoosier Jews for Choice: “So today, I will let my cup be filled, I will find gratitude, and strength for the fight to come as we stand in this room of like-minded, passionate people, working to make our world and our infuriating and precious state, a better place for us all.”
The 2022 elections featured referenda in Kansas, Michigan, Montana and Kentucky that either protected or preserved women’s rights on the issue. Generally in individual races, the issue helped choice candidates over ban candidates.
Fundamental to the response, though, is that this repositioning is not temporary. Those defending Roe for most of my life are now on offense. And that offense has tools its opponents never had: the majority of Americans.
Dr. Katie McHugh, an Indianapolis OB/GYN, spoke to the packed crowd from the perspective of the movement’s new place on offense: “Roe was never enough. This is our chance to do better. People are not pawns. We don’t deserve to be treated like pawns. … It is time for us to dream big, to dream big of a new and free and just Indiana.”
This isn’t a downtrodden, futile, smattering of select women gathered to complain about a gerrymandered legislature that simply doesn’t understand. What I saw was a group preparing for what the American system is designed to provide: public policy consistent with the culture of the majority of its people.
There was a long line to get in the door on this cold Sunday afternoon in Indianapolis. There will be more lines and more doors in the years to come on this one. We should be prepared to be surprised.
Michael Leppert is an author, educator and a communication consultant in Indianapolis. He wrote this for the Indiana Capital Chronicle.