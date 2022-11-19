Excuse me if I burst into a joyous “Yahoo!” as I write this, but I still can’t believe it; however, I am holding proof in my hands.
Pioneer Drama Press has published a play I wrote, and I would like to give a loud shoutout to the Fort Wayne theatre community and especially to Phillip Colglazier, executive/artistic director of the Fort Wayne Civic Theatre and several others.
Without them, I wouldn’t be floating on clouds.
In 2010, Phillip created the Northeastern Indiana Playwriting Contest, and a script I submitted, “The Ladies in Cabin 10,” won and was subsequently produced in conjunction with the 2½-day Playwright Festival which featured workshops, readings, lectures and panel discussions to encourage and educate playwrights.
The festival was very successful and continued until 2017. It took intense planning by Phillip, and so many people gained experience and knowledge through its existence.
In 2013, Phillip encouraged me to remove the music from a musical I was working on since the contest only accepted “straight” (no music) plays and submit it to the contest that year. To my joy and surprise, my play “The Wedding Gift” won, and in a casual conversation soon after that, Thom Hofrichter, then director of First Presbyterian Theatre, convinced me to put the music back in.
And so, a new, arduous journey began.
In 2012, I had held a formal “reading” of the play. Actor friends came to my house and read the play and sang the songs and critiqued it. In August of that year, I had held a reading of the straight play with actor friends from Arena Dinner Theatre. Then, my talented niece, Fort Wayne native Doreen Erwin Collins, became my companion in polishing the musical.
In 2015, we had another reading, complete with singing, in Dori’s music studio in Batavia, Illinois, using Chicago actors she knew. We then hired Andrew Blenderman, Chicago musician, to arrange the music more formally; and in 2016, we rented the Royal George Theatre in Chicago, hired equity actors, and held a formal reading free to friends and the public, directed by Chicago director Jane Brody.
We gathered opinions and ideas from both the audience and people involved throughout this process.
Phillip Colglazier remained a dependable mentor and cheerleader. He attended the staged reading in Chicago and gave many constructive ideas.
In 2018, I paid several professionals in Chicago to read my play, then I met with them in person for more advice. That year, I received a grant from the Chapman Fund of the Waterfield Foundation to have the music orchestrated by Ryan Shirrar of New York. In October of that year, we had a Sitz Probe (we hired musicians to play the music Shirrar had arranged to see if it was satisfactory) of the music at a church in Batavia.
Phillip kept working with me to improve the script, and in 2019 “The Wedding Gift” was produced in the regular season by the Fort Wayne Civic Theatre. It was a risk for Colglazier, since he is responsible to his board to keep the Civic financially stable.
How thrilled I was that the Civic board agreed to produce it and that actors showed up for auditions for an unknown musical. How blessed I was to work side by side with my talented niece.
We played to full houses and several standing ovations.
To my delight, the much-respected dean of Purdue Fort Wayne’s College of Visual and Fine Arts, John O’Connell, then shared with me that he thought this was the type of play Pioneer Drama Press publishes. At his encouragement, I submitted the musical to them.
The acquisition editor noted that it had begun as a straight play and told me that at this time, they are not publishing musicals but could I please submit the original straight script? I jumped at the chance, which brings me to Cloud 9 today.
An excellent editor at Pioneer worked with the play, and we decided to change the title to “The Wedding Grift” since it is a comedic scam involving engagements, wedding gifts and wealthy families. I am holding the newly published script in my hands today.
I have come such a long way from the day my mother first gave me a dime, and I stood on the corner of Nutt-man Avenue and Broadway to take a bus up to the old Palace Theatre where I auditioned for a youth theatre (it was not formally called Youtheatre back then) play directed by Reid Ericson, Civic Theatre director, who slept through all the rehearsals.
Fort Wayne has an exceptional theater community. They are supportive, helpful and forward-looking, and I am blessed to be part of such a community.
Nancy Carlson Dodd is a Fort Wayne resident and writer.