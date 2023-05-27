Memorial Day weekend is here again, and the buzz of boat motors in northeast Indiana’s lakes mix with the “zip, zip” sounds coming from the cars on the Speedway in Indianapolis. It marks the beginning of summer, and children and teachers are counting the days until school’s out.
But beneath the festivities, at the foundations of the holiday, is a sacred task – to pause to remember our loved ones and neighbors who gave their lives in wars.
When I was a child, it was still sometimes called Decoration Day. We would climb into the Vista Cruiser with bouquets to put on every grave of folks we had once known in life. We would drive through the various cemeteries and study the uniform white tombstones with the rows and rows of fresh tiny flags fluttering in front of the markers.
The carved words made little sense to us as children, with their numbers and insignia. We didn’t yet know what “GAR PFC Ind 19th Vol Cav” means. Our family’s veterans had survived their battles to live lives long enough to play with grandchildren.
The long rows of white, uniform tombstones were sobering reminders that not all did have those additional years. Paying memory with moments of silence and bundles of flowers is good, and doing more than that is important.
According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, May 30 was designated “as a time for the nation to decorate the graves of the war dead with flowers. … It is believed the date was chosen because flowers would be in bloom all over the country.”
A couple years ago, a childhood friend whose life was turned around by the Marine Corps shared a list of things veterans want us to do on Memorial Day. The list included two suggestions: “Don’t wish me a Happy Memorial Day. There is nothing ‘happy’ about brave men and women dying for your freedom”; and, “remember the fallen for all the good they did while they were here.”
In that spirit, I urge us to follow the footsteps of the families of the fallen who started the Memorial Day tradition. The bloody Civil War was the impetus, and grieving mothers were the force behind the initial observances.
According to Brittanica online, “In October 1864, for instance, three women in Boalsburg, Pa., are said to have decorated the graves of loved ones who died during the Civil War. They returned in July 1865 accompanied by many of their fellow citizens for a more general commemoration.”
More than two dozen towns, both north and south of the Mason-Dixon line, claim to be the first to have started celebrating Memorial Day, including Columbus, Mississippi; Macon and Columbus, Georgia; Waterloo, New York; Richmond, Virginia; and Carbondale, Illinois. In Fort Wayne, the war dead included the famed nurse “Mother” Eliza George and other women serving in the Indiana Sanitary Commission.
World War I added new tombstones to the total, and Decoration Day gained a new title: Memorial Day. Observances came to include solemn ceremonies at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington, Virginia. We began to honor not only deaths on the battlefield, but in service, since so many Americans were lost to influenza and other diseases.
One of the many who died of disease was Allen County’s pioneering public health officer, Irene Byron.
As the years and wars have passed, women have moved into more active roles, flying planes as well as building them, using radios as well as making them. Today, women are serving in a wide range of roles, from recruiting to leading service branches. As a consequence, more are also giving their lives in defense of our country. The most recent war, officially the War on Terrorism, claimed 152 servicewomen’s lives, including two at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.
So take time to honor the fallen this weekend. Remember the women as well as the men who have bravely given their all for all of us. Memory is what we can give, which is so small a gift compared with theirs.
Susan B. Burns lives in Fort Wayne and is a consultant working with nonprofit organizations.