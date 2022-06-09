I read with great interest The Journal Gazette’s news articles and editorial concerning the, shall we say, unorthodox process by which the commissioners approved the rezoning of certain property in Lafayette Township, from agricultural to residential, over neighborhood objections.
Let’s recap:
The three commissioners put the rezoning matter on the agenda but postponed it several times prior to the May primary election.
Commissioner Therese Brown was the only commissioner who faced an opponent in the Republican primary.
On May 3, Brown won her primary election.
After May 3, the rezoning matter was not on the next meeting agenda.
However, at a meeting May 20, the commissioners took up the rezoning as a “last-minute” item. As a result, opponents of the rezoning, The Journal Gazette and the public at large had no advance notice that the matter would be considered at that meeting.
Without any discussion, the commissioners quickly approved the rezoning as part of “other business” during that meeting.
Despite the recommendation of the planning commission staff that the rezoning be denied, and despite the unanimous 5-0 vote of the plan commission itself, the county commissioners overrode the plan commission and approved the rezoning.
Brown commented afterward that the commissioners had met privately with the staff and Brown, at least, concluded there was not “sufficient information ... that warranted not approving (the rezoning request).” Brown recognized that the rezoning decision was supposed to be consistent with the county master plan, and she conceded that plan has not yet been completed.
Let me be clear. None of these actions taken by the three commissioners was beyond their powers and all of them were perfectly lawful. My question is whether the commissioners abused their powers in this instance.
This course of events certainly paints a not-very-pretty picture of how Allen County is governed. Rezoning this property may have been the correct call for all I know, but is this any way to run a railroad? Let’s focus on one of Brown’s explanations which deserves to be unpacked. Said she:
“This put us in a position to have to make a decision. If we had said no then it’s dead. And what if the comprehensive (county master plan) came back and said (the area east of Interstate 69 near the GM plant) should be residential? We just killed (the housing development) for a year.”
Of course, the commissioners’ own actions on May 20 have ensured that when the county master plan is completed later this year, the property in question will be duly designated residential. That “uncertainty” has been resolved.
However, by Brown’s logic, the commissioners should automatically grant every rezoning request, even if the plan commission and staff are firmly opposed, because the plan commission might be wrong.
If you deny a rezoning request, there is always a chance that decision is in error and then the commissioners may have perhaps (gasp!) delayed a project for a year. So the only way to avoid this danger, by Brown’s logic, is to grant every request for rezoning from now on.
We could also then eliminate the trouble and expense of having a plan commission and its staff. This would certainly expedite the rezoning process and would also avoid needless “red tape.”
Moreover, the surprise decision to grant the rezoning request was delayed just long enough for Brown to defeat her primary election opponent. Very convenient for her. Not so convenient for the residents of Lafayette Township and Allen County who had no opportunity to express their opinion of Brown’s decision at the ballot box.
Some 15 years ago, Gov. Mitch Daniels formed a Commission on Local Government Reform. That commission found, among other things, that “in Indiana county government, the executive branch is most often led by a committee (commissioners), which slows decision-making and makes it difficult to hold any one person accountable.”
One recommendation for improved efficiency and effectiveness was that there be a single county executive. As the commission made quite plain: “We’ve got to stop governing like this.”
The commission’s recommendation went nowhere.
But it comes to mind that an advantage of having just one commissioner is that the three commissioners could no longer shield one of their number from having to make unpopular decisions before he or she faces a contested election.
One commissioner would have to face the music alone for all of his or her decisions in a popular election.
You know, sort of like in a democracy?
James Fenton is a Fort Wayne attorney.