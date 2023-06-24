Allen County and Fort Wayne have long been at a crossroads.
From the earliest Native Americans to French immigrants, then English and later German, Irish, Macedonian and dozens of other nationalities have arrived here, settled and prospered.
Our community still forges a unique place in the world: The first Burmese refugees arrived in Fort Wayne in 1990, and 33 years later, we are now home to the largest Burmese population outside of Burma (Myanmar).
Our community has an estimated population of more than 10,000 Burmese residents – 50 times larger than the national average.
We have a rich history of opening our community to newcomers. According to the 2020 census, foreign-born individuals account for 35% of recent positive population growth in Allen County. This group makes up 8.1% of our total population.
We are known for and proud of our Hoosier hospitality, but we must recognize that being “welcoming” goes beyond an attitude and an intention to invite newcomers into local communities. It requires a sustainable, collaborative effort to back our sentiments with meaningful actions and policies supporting the social, civic and economic inclusion of people of all backgrounds.
Through our shared passion for Fort Wayne, Amani Family Services, Downtown Fort Wayne and Greater Fort Wayne Inc. decided to participate in the Gateways for Growth challenge. Fort Wayne is one of 10 communities in the nation selected to receive funding, research support and technical assistance from Welcoming America and the American Immigration Council.
Fort Wayne’s successful future depends on our ability to build a community that can integrate new community members, retain local talent and embrace the diversity of our residents.
The 2018 “New Americans in Fort Wayne and Northeast Indiana” research brief states that foreign-born workers made up 7.1% of all workers in construction and 6.5% of workers in hospitality and recreation. They also made up 4.8% of science, technology, engineering and math workers, higher than their share of the population.
In addition to STEM, immigrants are overrepresented as entrepreneurs in the region. Immigrants comprised 4.7% of all entrepreneurs, proving that many immigrants are generating jobs and creating opportunities for self-reliance for themselves and their families.
If our city can harness the wealth and vibrancy that come from a global workforce, we can continue to set ourselves apart as a truly welcoming place.
As core Gateways for Growth partners, we are embarking on important community development work. Our goal is to improve inclusion by removing barriers that limit the contributions and advancement of immigrants in our community.
We intend to support this effort by: 1) Creating a steering committee of leaders across industries to provide insight and champion a community plan. 2) Launching a comprehensive research brief in September with the support of the Gateways for Growth technical assistance team. 3) Learning more about the challenges to inclusion by conducting a community survey and convening focus groups to ensure all residents can have their voices heard.
Your voice matters. We invite you to take the community survey today.
The emerging local data reflects a need to create a sense of belonging in our community.
In the 2022 Equity for All study, the Fort Wayne Metropolitan Human Relations Commission provided a deeper understanding of the unfair experiences of residents: 68% of respondents said they had heard slang, jokes or offensive language about race in the workplace; 48% believed Fort Wayne housing providers and apartment complexes utilized an applicant’s race or ethnicity in making housing decisions; and 48% of respondents who have experienced unfair treatment in a store or restaurant believed it was because of their race.
In the recent Women in the Workplace study supported by the Women’s Fund of Greater Fort Wayne, it was reported that white/Caucasian women are overrepresented in full-time employment and all other racial and ethnic identities are underrepresented.
Hispanic/Latina women make up 8% of women in Fort Wayne but represent 19% of part-time employed women.
Considering the dynamic makeup of our community and the growing trends in population growth, there is a heightened urgency to ensure the safe, sustainable integration of immigrants and refugees into our community via intentional practices and policies that advance equity and inclusion.
This community development work is imperative to building secure, vibrant and resilient places that enable all residents to thrive, live and contribute fully.
Ewellina Connolly is chief executive officer of Amani Family Services. Michael Galbraith is president and chief executive officer of Downtown Fort Wayne.