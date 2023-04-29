As a student-athlete, I spent more time on the basketball court than I did at the family dinner table.
I started playing ball in elementary school. My teammates and I learned early that to play in the game, we had to show up for practice and be a part of the team.
The primary election is next week. There are many parallels between athletics and politics. One of the most important: You need to participate to score a goal. No one is called to shoot a free throw from the stands.
As we wind down the final week of banter and strategic positioning for many local, state and national seats, politicians are competing to be starters for our community. And no matter what side of the line you’re on, there are several key factors to consider as primary voting takes place Tuesday.
Choose your team: No matter whether you describe your values as conservative, liberal or somewhere in between, the primary election is the time to choose who will represent your party in the election in November.
Historically, northeast Indiana has had one party largely more present in political office than the others. However, this year there are a fair number of candidates on both sides of the aisle in many races.
These include highly visible contenders for governor, state legislators, and local mayoral, and city council candidates. If you are unfamiliar with those seeking office, there are several online resources including allencountyinvoters.gov.
Cheerleading for your side on social media, while a great sport, is not where the points count in election season. Most likely, the candidates who activate the most supporters turning up to vote (including mail-in ballots) are most likely to win their races.
This doesn’t mean they are elected to the office.
If they win the primary, they are their party’s candidate for the November election. Showing up on Tuesday is important; voting again in November is what seals the win.
In this sports analogy, the primary is roster selection. Your vote helps choose the players.
When standing in front of the voting machine, there may be slots on the ballot without a party representative for all the offices. These teams have been disengaging at points.
Each political party is responsible for recruiting candidates who are qualified and interested in serving the term of office. While those roles are specific, voting is a right for all Americans older than 18, who are registered and who meet qualification guidelines.
In 2022, in Allen County, Indiana, there were 266,933 registered voters for the primary. Just 13% voted. This trails the state average for the same election (14%).
As a community and state, we must do better. Often those who lack transportation, job flexibility or child care are the least likely to vote. Ask yourself what you can do to help encourage our community to show up and vote.
Elected officials determine many quality-of-life decisions affecting schools, transportation, sales and gasoline taxes; these factors have a strong impact on our daily lives.
Many of the most influential decisions about our community are made at the local level.
And, given the number of board seats filled by mayor’s offices, who fills the office, and what their priorities are, influences our day-to-day life.
Arguing issues from the social media sidelines is not sufficient to influence change. Your opinion is cast with an actual vote.
In the past, I accepted the myth that the primary election doesn’t matter. I’ve come to learn that is simply not the case. Elected officials determine our next generations’ health care options. It’s too important to let others decide what the best options should be. Your voice is important. Participate by showing up and casting your vote.
In-person voting is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.
For a community win, be ready to provide the assist; show up and vote. Our candidates have developed a strategy, positioned themselves in the paint and are now looking for the pass. I hope to see you at the game!
Frances Brooks is a community advocate and volunteer.