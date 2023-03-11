With the recent passage of Senate Bill 12, and the likely passage of a similar bill in the House, I fear quite sincerely that we are putting the final nail in the coffin not only of free speech in the Hoosier State, but in school and classroom libraries altogether.
Haven’t read SB 12 yet? By all means, stop reading this and go read it (while the art of reading still exists), then come back and finish this while your blood is still boiling. After all, mine is boiling as I write it, and I have found it works well for the readers to be in the same frame of mind as the writer.
You see, as SB 12 (authored by Jim Tomes, R-Wadesville, to protect the “little tykes” and passed by the brain trust in the Senate) states, any teacher or school librarian who willingly subjects students – who include significantly more than “little tykes” – to material harmful to minors can be found guilty of a Level 6 felony and subject to 2 1/2 years in prison.
We would all agree with this, wouldn’t we? After all, who would want anything to happen to our school-age children that is harmful to them?
But wait, there’s more. It starts with a very carefully chosen word that has my blood boiling.
“Inappropriate.” Any parent or guardian can file a complaint against any book that a school has in its library or teacher has in their book collection that is inappropriate. Let that sink in.
Inappropriate? Not pornographic?
Just to be clear, we are not talking about taking Playboy or Hustler magazine off the shelves of your local high school library periodical sections. The bill specifically uses the word “inappropriate” and applies to any public school K-12 classroom or library in Indiana.
I am not in favor of putting pornographic materials in the hands of kids. But that is not what this bill is talking about.
This bill comes straight from the hands of Purple for Parents and Moms for Liberty (a branch of the American Legislative Exchange Council), which have self-appointed their organizations as the guardians of purity and appropriateness for our children, all the while spewing hate speech and falsities as quickly as they can hurl invectives in their auctioneer-paced rampages.
It is only fair to point out that SB 12 only applies to traditional public schools and charter schools; voucher schools are not affected at all.
Apparently, the only Indiana teachers and librarians completely safe from felony prosecution are those who teach in voucher schools, as long as they practice the right religion. But I digress (a little bit).
You see, over the many years that books have been banned, one book often makes the list, and I am pretty sure it will be found in 99% of those aforementioned voucher schools: the Bible.
Besides the shocking poetry in the Song of Solomon, and the minor prophet Hosea, who is ordered by God to re-marry his prostitute wife, there is also the troubling story of Jesus hanging out with prostitutes and sinners, and turning water into wine when the wine ran out at a marriage feast.
Better yet, there are the words of Jesus to his disciples when he told them, “If your eye causes you to sin, gouge it out and throw it away....”
But no worries, poetry lovers, wine drinkers and eye gougers. Fortunately, we have already removed the Bible from our public schools because we serve all students from all religions.
So, what exactly would it take for a book to make the naughty list and send a teacher or librarian to prison?
We don’t really know for sure because it is subject to what parents complain about.
SB 12 refers to Indiana Code 35-49-2-2, “matter or performance harmful to minors.” Its first two points reference sex. Section three talks about community standards; section four is the real kicker. It states that material would apparently be “inappropriate” if “considered as a whole, it lacks serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value for minors.”
As an elementary teacher and principal, I have helped hundreds of kids select books they would enjoy reading. I even wrote a book on getting boys to read. I have spoken all over the country on the topic of engaging boys in reading for the fun of it and creating a culture of reading in schools.
Not one time have I ever considered, “Does this book I am recommending have serious literary, artistic, political or scientific value?”
I guess I was using the wrong criteria.
Or was I?