In the 1960s, one of the premier public school systems in Indiana, and indeed in the Midwest, was East Allen County Schools.
Falling squarely within the EACS district were the mega-industrial giants of International Harvester, Magnavox, ITT and others collectively known as the east-end industries, hard by New Haven and Fort Wayne.
Even by 1960s standards, the tax base was substantial and, as corporate entities, their tax funds flowed deeply into the schools’ coffers.
Those years were also the baby-boom years, and the subdivision-building in the southeast part of Allen County continued apace: Lots of families, lots of school-age children, lots of tax dollars and, all of a sudden, the blooming of a remarkable school district peopled by a generation of talented and creative educators and administrators.
Up went the school buildings; in flowed the students; out poured the funding; and ipso-facto, a community united by a commitment to education of the front rank was borne as if on the soaring wings of a confident, post-WW II, Great Society-era nation. Fort Wayne, New Haven, Monroeville and Woodburn and the families who lived there were among its beneficiaries.
Concurrent to that decade, I am uncertain which came first: Barb Smith or the first grade. It really doesn’t matter because they were so self-evidently of one piece from the proverbial get-go.
Barb once told me she was “made for the first grade,” and my oh my was she right.
I was – along with thousands of others over Barb’s 34-year stretch of teaching first grade – the beneficiary of this loving, talented, witty, genuinely gifted first grade teacher from Peoria, Illinois, who started teaching in Fort Wayne Community Schools and soon thereafter found her more than three-decade niche at Southwick Elementary School on Wayne Trace across the street from Paul Harding High School, newly opened in the mid-1970s.
I was, to say the least, not a fan of the pending full day of first grade after that wondrous year of half-day kindergarten. In those years, I was a homebody and loved my neighborhood and its daily patterns. Riding a bus to and from school for a half day of learning was fine, but when I matriculated to the first grade, I was filled with caution and even anxiety.
Until I met Miss Smith.
I will never forget my first day of first grade. I entered Room 4 at Southwick Elementary School and was greeted by the biggest smile I had ever seen – a new teacher who was warmth and grace personified. She spoke to me, in that fall of 1969, as if we had known each other for 50 years (which would have been an impossibility since I was only 5).
She could not have known that I had been an inveterate stutterer, often finding it nearly impossible to finish a full sentence. But her patience was legendary.
One time, I was trying to articulate how much I loved a book she had been reading to our class.
I was so moved by the narrative of the classic book “Mike Mulligan and His Steam Shovel” that I could not get the words out. She said to me, “It’s OK, Tim. I have all the time in the world. Take your time.”
I am 58 years old, but I will never forget the love she conveyed to me that day, as if she had arrived on a star.
Another time, during show and tell, I told her that my father raised rabbits as a hobby.
I still remember the giggles from the class, and I am sure I joined my classmates: there was something humorous about Dutch rabbits, then and now. Until Miss Smith said to me, “What if we borrow a rabbit from your father and keep him in our room this year. He will become our silent friend.”
Three weeks later, and for several years thereafter, Barb Smith was famous for her Room 4 Dutch rabbit. The students loved it.
I asked her many years later why having a homeroom bunny appealed to her. Her response was a kind of genius: “Because little people sometimes cannot express themselves in the ways they wish to, and it is amazing what they will share with a rabbit who gives them confidence and courage.”
It sounds like an overstatement, but she had the gift of seeing things in her students that we did not see in ourselves.
She was a daily encourager – an inspirer – and she let each and every child know they were loved and had dignity and worth simply because they existed. Hers was an unconditional love borne of a deep devotion to educating the rising generation of young people.
Our friendship was one of the most treasured of my life; I thought perhaps she was immortal. Her death at nearly 89 years of age touched my soul in a deep place; part of me wanted to drape black bunting over the entryway to Room 4 at Southwick.
Yet I know Barb would have preferred brighter colors because her faith was as wide and radiant as the beach, sparkling sand and ocean she loved so well.
It is amazing, the impact that one life can have on so many other lives. Barb Smith impacted my life and the lives of so many other students for good in countless ways.
I will miss her Christmas card; I will miss our annual telephone call. Above all, when school years open and when school years close, I will think first of her – that matchless smile, that bottomless patience and that generosity of soul. She gave first grade a legendary touch.
Barb Smith was the best of us.
This ancient Japanese proverb is both elegant and true: “Better than a thousand days of diligent study is one day with a great teacher.”
Timothy S. Goeglein is a native of Fort Wayne and lives in northern Virginia.