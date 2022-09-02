The new year was just around the corner.
“We’ll buy Aisana (my little sister) a Barbie doll and a Lego set for Alykhan (my little brother),” my mother said confidently.
But Aisana doesn’t like to play with dolls, I suddenly remembered.
I don’t know ... I always enjoyed playing with dolls when I was a kid. I don’t think that much has changed since that time.
I encounter such stereotypical situations very often.
One phrase – “I want to be an engineer” – shocked my mother. So, every time I was asked, “Have you made up your mind about your profession?,” I smiled and answered that I hadn’t yet.
But in fact, I, like Aisana, as a child did not like “girly” hobbies. I used to run around, build sand castles and break apart old remotes and push-button phones. All I ever wanted to do was anything and everything my older brother did, only better.
Now I want to connect my future with robotics and engineering.
Mom, did you know that our problem-solving skills and creativity, all of this is built in very early childhood? That’s why children’s toys, at first glance an insignificant thing, in fact play an extremely important role.
And you think the simple toys children play with can have any effect on their future?
Absolutely! The sad reality today is that toys for girls are mostly stereotypical princess dolls and kitchen sets. There’s nothing wrong with these toys; the problem is that they lack the functionality that develops spatial intelligence in our girls.
One day, though, they will need these skills to compete in the world of science.
For boys, however, it is quite different. Their toys have been around for the last hundred-plus years and continue to be far more educational and sophisticated than toys for girls.
Eventually, I think I convinced my mother. At least she bought Aisana a constructor with cute drawings, or maybe she just couldn’t listen to my musings about gender equality and toys anymore.
Unfortunately, there is still a strong gender division since childhood. There are toys, colors and even activities that belong to one gender or another.
I want to develop the IT field and be a part of it but, from my point of view, gender inequality is an acute problem in this field. I believe this hinders our full development and discovery of potential, even starting with school itself.
It has been an obstacle to my personal fulfillment for a long time.
I always felt pressure from teachers and male students when I tried to participate in Olympiads or write projects in computer science or robotics.
Gender equality should exist everywhere; it does not matter what gender you are, if you want it, you have the right to pursue it.
No one can convince you otherwise and prevent you from doing it.
That is what I want every student and teacher to know and understand. If someone had told me this earlier and supported my interests, I wouldn’t have wasted my precious time looking for another sphere only because I wouldn’t have been accepted into the engineering and technology society at school.
I want to be one of those girls who was able to achieve success in this field, giving others hope and showing there is a place for the female gender in STEM professions.