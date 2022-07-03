On Monday, we will celebrate the 246th birthday of the United States. Have you ever wondered what the very first celebration was like? Maybe we should.
The United States was only 1 year old. By contrast, the Revolutionary War was over two years old, having begun with the British marching on Lexington and Concord, Massachusetts.
Since April 1775, there had been some 54 battles between the British and Americans. Some were small between only handfuls of men; others involved large battles between thousands of soldiers.
The Americans won a majority of the smaller battles, but our main Army under Gen. George Washington had lost New York City and had been chased the length and breadth of New Jersey only to escape annihilation, twice, seemingly with the help of Providence and the leadership of Washington.
By the end of June 1777, the British had evacuated the majority of New Jersey and pulled back to New York City. The Revolution still hung by a thread, but things seemed to be headed in the right direction. After the previous year, this was seemingly impossible. Maybe it was a good time for a celebration.
Philadelphia, the capital city of the infant United States and the birthplace of American democracy, was the perfect choice. The Virginia Gazette, described the day in detail:
“Yesterday the 4th of July, being the Anniversary of the Independence of the United States of America, was celebrated in this city with demonstration of joy and festivity. About noon all the armed ships and gallies in the river were drawn up before the city, dressed in the gayest manner, with the colours of the United States and streamers displayed. At one o’clock, the yards being properly manned, they began the celebration of the day by a discharge of thirteen cannon from each of the ships, and one from each of the thirteen gallies, in honour of the Thirteen United States. The evening was closed with the ringing of bells, and at night there was a grand exhibition of fireworks, which began and concluded with thirteen rockets on the commons, and the city was beautifully illuminated. Everything was conducted with the greatest order and decorum, and the face of joy and gladness was universal. Thus, may the 4th of July, be celebrated through America, by the sons of freedom, from age to age till time shall be no more.”
John Adams, who witnessed the celebration, stated, “The wharves and shores, were lined with a vast concourse of people, all shouting and huzzaing, in a manner which gave great joy to every friend to this country, and the utmost terror and dismay to every lurking tory.
“Outwardly, the city seemed fully behind independence. However, more than half the city’s population is either disinterested or loyal to the King. When the city’s patriots illuminated their homes and businesses during the independence celebration, many Loyalists hid behind the dark windows of their homes shattered to the revelers. Unable to distinguish between the homes of Loyalists and those of the Society of Friends, many Quakers also had windowpanes shattered that night. Some Quaker shop windows were among those broken when the proprietors refused to close for the celebration. ‘The Town illuminated,’ Elizabeth Drinker remembered, ‘and a great number of Windows Broke on the Anniversary of Independence and Freedom.’
Later in the day, members of Congress, Continental Army officers, and city officials gathered at City Tavern for an afternoon of feasting and drinking toasts. One imbiber wrote ‘The toasts were in honour of our country, and the heroes who have fallen in their pious efforts to defend her.’ ”
Another description stated: “In the afternoon an elegant dinner was prepared for Congress … General Officers and Colonels of the army, and strangers of eminence, and the members of the several Continental Boards in town. The Hessian band of music taken in Trenton the 26th of December last, attended and heightened the festivity with some fine performances suited to the joyous occasion. … After dinner a number of toasts were drank, all breaking independence, and a generous love of liberty, and commemorating the memories of those brave and worthy patriots who gallantly exposed their lives, and fell gloriously in defence of freedom and the righteous cause of their country. Each toast was followed by a discharge of artillery and small arms, and a suitable piece of music by the Hessian band.
“The glorious Fourth of July was reiterated three times, accompanied with triple discharges of cannon and small arms, and loud huzzas that resounded from the street to street through the city. Towards evening several troops of horses, a corps of artillery, and a brigade of North Carolina forces … were drawn up in Second street and reviewed by Congress and the General Officers. The evening was closed with the ringing of bells, and at night there was a grand exhibition of fireworks, which began and concluded with thirteen rockets on the commons, and the city was beautifully illuminated.”
With all that joyous celebration, we need to remember that Washington’s Army was still in the field and wondering where the British would strike next. They wouldn’t have to wonder long. In late August the British landed at the northern end of the Chesapeake Bay, 55 miles southwest of Philadelphia. Several critical battles later, the British marched into Philadelphia unopposed on Sept. 26.
The Continental Congress fled to the interior of Pennsylvania. Washington and the Continental Army would eventually move into Valley Forge.
The American Revolution would continue for another seven years.
As we enjoy our barbecues with friends and family this day or maybe enjoy the TinCaps baseball game, all the while waiting for Fort Wayne’s fireworks, raise a glass and offer a toast to those Revolutionary War soldiers who made all this possible:
“To all those who laid down their lives,
So that lesser men could cry ‘peace,’
When there was none!”