Public Enemy No. 1.
The best-known criminal to hold the title was John Dillinger, bank robber extraordinaire, but it was not given to him alone. Al Capone, gangster. Pretty Boy Floyd, bank robber. Baby Face Nelson, bank robber. Alvin Karpis, bank robber/kidnapper. Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, the most recent to hold the title of Public Enemy No. 1, was leader of the Sinaloa drug cartel.
Not exactly what first graders pick out when grandparents ask, “What do you want to be when you grow up?”
For the past several years, these United States have picked out another Public Enemy No. 1, and you may not even have noticed. At first subtle, now it’s grown to a full-fledged movement led by extremist groups such as Moms for Liberty.
Parents used to send their children off to school with a stern, “You be good for your teacher!” But now, somehow, we have allowed it to become, “If your teacher says anything they shouldn’t say, make sure you record it, and I will report them!”
I wish it were not the truth, but sadly, it has become so. I know it happens because it happened right here in the Summit City at the end of this past school year.
How did we get to the place from where we venerated teachers as miracle workers to today considering them the object of scorn and ridicule, with some believing they are purveyors of pornography, groomers of children and enemy agents who secretly entice our students away from traditional lifestyles?
I believe, and I am confident that my 39 years of working directly with teachers gives me the ability to state, that teachers today are every bit as great as those we like to venerate from years gone by.
The only difference is that we don’t tell their stories, and I would like to rectify that.
Natalie just retired after a long, distinguished teaching career in elementary.
Never one to send kids to the office much, she preferred to work through their issues herself. A tremendously talented classroom instructor, she was also an influencer to other teachers in her grade, and their collaboration together showed. An expert in math, the last year I got to work with her, the students in her grade scored at 96% on or above proficiency on the state math test.
Then there was Leah, a first grade teacher.
Leah actually asked for one student who had already been in first grade once because she was convinced he would do better with her teaching. I believed her. I like to think that’s when the miracle started, but honestly it was not a miracle as much as it was passion and hard work and mad teacher skills. Did Simmie learn to read? Wow, did he ever! I will never forget the day Leah sent Simmie in to me to read “Green Eggs and Ham.” Dr. Seuss himself could not have read it with more vim and vigor. She loved that kid right into reading successfully.
I have to tell you about Doug.
I’m pretty sure Doug is the world’s strongest high school English teacher. Hands as big as a baseball glove. Full sleeve tattoo on his lower leg with key scenes from “To Kill a Mockingbird” (hold on ... do we need to ban his leg from school now?) He gets high school boys hooked on reading by starting with a lit unit on the old English story of Beowulf, which is deliciously gory and exciting and no guy can ever stop reading. And, yes, Doug actually placed in World’s Strongest Man competitions. I dare you to try banning a book he wants to teach!
I wish I could tell you more stories, as I am just scraping the surface on amazing teachers. They are everywhere you look. I know because I have gotten to work with many of them.
So, with school starting back up, my challenge to you is a simple one.
There used to be bumper stickers that said “Thank a Teacher.” I want you to do more than that.
Become an activist supporting teachers. Start attending school board meetings and sign up to speak during the public comment period. Use your two minutes to tell something great a teacher did.
Be specific. Tell their names.
Let’s flood the opening comments with positive teacher stories. Let the world know that in Allen County, Indiana, we love our teachers, and nobody is going to mess with them unless they want to mess with us.
The best way to get rid of the Public Enemy No. 1 perception is to tell the truth about our teachers. They rock, and it’s our job to tell the world about it.
Often.
I dare you.
Michael Shaffer of Fort Wayne is director of the Masters in Educational Leadership Program and an associate professor of educational leadership at Ball State University.