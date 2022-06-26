“It is not the strongest of the species that survives, nor the most intelligent that survives. It is the one that is most adaptable to change.”
– Charles Darwin
Long-standing leaders often resist change, but an organization that is open to and embraces change is rewarded with a new perspective and newfound opportunity.
Without change we would all still be using phone books to find the closest Blockbuster.
There are early indicators for when a change might be necessary or even critical to avoid a disaster.
Operationally, there may be an increase in errors or worker injuries, letting one know too many employees might be on autopilot. There may be increases in tardiness, absenteeism or turnover, indicating disengagement from the corporate vision. A decrease in employee morale, if it is even measured, can also be an early red flag.
Companies that don’t recognize the need for change at best plateau. At worst – well, when is the last time you went to a Blockbuster?
We have seen much change in this great city, and we’re at the precipice of still more. What has gotten us to this place of spiraling gas prices, surging rent rates and larger grocery bills? It has been 40 years since our country has experienced inflation at this level.
The COVID-19 pandemic ended the longest period of economic expansion on record. In 2020, when unemployment skyrocketed and spending fell, money was pumped into the economy, and those dollars were looking for a place to land. Each wave of COVID created an economic disruption.
Workers fled Chicago and New York. COVID challenges were compounded with economic fallout of the war in Ukraine, resulting in higher prices of oil and grain. The lockdown in China and supply chain delays of imported products added fuel to the inflation fire.
In May, inflation in the U.S. was 8.6%, 13th highest in the developed world. The change came quickly.
Some economists give a high probability of a recession over the next 12 months. More disruption is likely – and we need to know what to do.
As we move into that future economy, we need to look for opportunities for positive change. What should a city or a company do during this inflationary climb?
• Continued inflation will most negatively affect low-income families. Residents with less financial reserves will need help as food and shelter costs climb. Six of 10 families do not have enough savings to cover a $500 expense. High-interest credit cards or payday loans may be their only option.
• Philanthropic organizations will see investment income decrease in this bear market, potentially jeopardizing grants to nonprofits that provide utility assistance, food and critical necessities. Donors may give less to those same nonprofits. If you have the means, consider donating to food pantries or providers.
• Employers should prioritize retaining current workers. This is the time to have a strong, flexible team with employees who know they are valued. Allow work from home a day a week, if possible, to help defray fuel costs. Adjust work hours to coordinate with public transportation schedules or carpools.
Lessons from 40 years ago remind us to resist giving inflation-adjusted raises, for when inflation eventually falls, we’ll be left with a budget imbalance leading to possible layoffs.
• The cost of capital projects is ballooning just as the demand for additional housing is part of economic development agendas. Affordable housing is needed now more than ever.
• Inflation makes the money saved today for retirement worth less tomorrow. Feds are boosting interest rates in an attempt to curb the urge to borrow. Avoid the temptation to buy noncritical items before prices go up more. Consider saving those dollars. While that desired item may be more expensive later, so will the interest rate if you need to borrow for an emergency.
Managing inflation is a juggling act that even the most sage economists debate. It will require a purposeful intervention from each of us.
Many contributing factors are beyond our reach, but we aren’t powerless. Changes are uncomfortable and even scary, but progress is impossible without change.