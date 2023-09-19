Cold medicine made the news last week. An FDA advisory panel just concluded that a very common drug in cold medicine is not effective.
In talking about this with a friend, they commented that it was surprising the drug would be so common when evidence for its being ineffective was well-known for decades. I felt the exact opposite.
That is, I see the history of medicine, over the past several centuries, as basically a history of most things not working. Most medicine, historically, has been either useless or actively harmful.
The body, however, is an amazing device that, given enough time, frequently fixes itself. It is principally through careful scientific studies that we can truly determine which drugs help the body in fixing itself.
To fully digest how difficult, I think it is helpful to understand how we finally got to the decision last week. Going back to the 1960s, there were three common drugs in cold medicines to help with nasal congestion: phenylpropanolamine, pseudoephedrine and phenylephrine.
Long names, but very different histories.
They all work, broadly, in the same way to relieve nasal congestion. Since congestion is often caused by blood vessels widening too much, the drug works to narrow the blood vessels back to a typical size.
The first one, phenylpropanolamine, was discovered to cause strokes and is no longer used.
The second one, pseudoephedrine, can also be used for making meth. Making meth requires an enormous amount of pseudoephedrine. You may remember about a decade ago news reports of meth makers buying very large amounts of cold medicine, from which they extracted the pseudoephedrine.
Indiana passed a law in 2016 that restricts the sale of cold medicine using pseudoephedrine. At a pharmacy store you now have to request it from an employee, provide identification and sign paperwork.
Cold medicine manufacturers wanted to continue selling medicine that could be easily purchased, so many switched to using the third drug, phenylephrine. This drug also works by narrowing the blood vessels back to a typical size.
There is a significant catch, however. The drug appears to work when sprayed directly into the nose. If it is taken as a pill or liquid, however, it first enters the stomach. It appears that the drug is destroyed by stomach digestion instead of passing into the bloodstream.
Many scientists have long been skeptical that this last drug, phenylephrine, could work in a pill. However, the evidence is complicated.
For example, the early evidence submitted to the Food and Drug Administration involved eight different standard trials and, when taken together, showed a positive effect.
Taken individually, however, the trials were very different from one another.
For example, a 20-mg dose was applied, then the nasal airways were measured two hours later. A placebo drug was also used for comparison. Seven of the studies found an improvement between about 5% and -10%.
That negative sign is real. That is, often people with the placebo did better than with phenylephrine.
The last study found a positive effect of between 30% and 50%.
The original FDA review panel, in 1976, averaged these studies together and concluded phenylephrine was somewhat effective. More recent work, sometimes using the exact same data but more sophisticated statistics that account for the deeply suspicious eighth study, show no positive effect.
Hence, last week, the FDA’s review of the drug concluded – based on these decades of studies – that the drug is not useful and should not be used in over-the-counter cold medicine.
A couple of qualifications here. First, the drug is safe, so taking it at the recommended dosage is not harmful. Second, most cold medicine has several other ingredients that are effective for other symptoms of a cold. So the medicine in your house might still be useful to take, just not as useful as it could be.
This timeline, decades of work to understand a common drug for a common virus, is typical. Said more pessimistically, “medicine” being widely sold, despite being useless, is also historically common and shouldn’t surprise us.
The solution is very careful work that, when completed, we accept and act on.
Christer Watson of Fort Wayne holds a doctorate in astronomy and writes about the applications of science in everyday life.