When you ask a person what he or she thinks the meaning of life is, the answer, I think, depends on the stage of life in which that person finds him or herself.
At this stage of my life, I think the answer varies from day to day, and today I am feeling that the real meaning of life is … grass.
I think grass is very meaningful is so many ways.
No matter how old you are, it just seems that the grass always looks greener on the other side of the fence. Human nature seems to dictate that we live in a state of discontent.
If a person is short, he wishes he were tall. If the person is tall, he wishes he were short. If one only had a little bit more money, if one only weighed a little less. There are thousands of single people who wish they were married, and millions of married people who wish they were single. The bachelor envies the comfort his married friend has, and the single woman seeks a marriageable bachelor.
We all know that money is the root of evil, but is there any one of us who would decline a gift of a million dollars? And we all know that money can’t buy happiness, yet we all seem to dream about having it, lots of it.
We work 40 hours a week to earn it, then work an extra 10 so we can have more of it; and when we have a pile of it, we are still not content.
The neighbor who has a hot tub on his deck seems happier than we are, so we get a second job so we can have a hot tub. Our neighbor has a newer model car, and he has a boat! Not only that, but the actual grass that grows in his yard looks greener on the other side of the fence that separates us. Maybe he can afford a gardener and better fertilizer?
Some people smoke grass, which helps them escape life a little bit for a short time. And I might note, it’s the life they are escaping that they hope will be longer and more meaningful, if just the grass they are smoking were a little stronger.
We spend lots of time mowing our grass, fertilizing our grass and digging weeds out of it. We admire it, water it and roll on it.
Grass is the best place upon which to have a picnic. It cushions our frail bodies as we break out the picnic basket, and the children fall upon it during a nearby game. Its small blades shelter tiny living things that tend to irritate us during our picnic.
The color of grass splashes our world with intensity. Juxtaposed against the azure sky, it astounds us with its beauty. Just think how dull life would seem if grass were gray.
Like life, we take grass for granted. How many of us get up in the morning and say, “Thank you, Lord, for all the beautiful grass!”? No one I know of.
Grass prevents soil from eroding. It cloaks hills and keeps them in place, its tiny roots grasping and enfolding the soil in its arms. Grass keeps mudslides off your porch and guards you against all sorts of nature’s intruders. Grass is the environmentalist’s friend.
And then, when life comes to its conclusion, grass forms a blanket over us. We are buried six feet below it, and it slowly heals the ugly gape over us, like a wound growing closed. Loved ones plant flowers in it to cheer us up, but it is the grass that keeps us warm in our lonely grave.
So, I guess, both life and death are about grass … humble, efficient, unobtrusive, quiet, simple, unappreciated grass.
Yes, come to think of it, life is all about grass.
Nancy Carlson Dodd is a Fort Wayne resident and writer.