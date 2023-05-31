I am thankful for Sally Segerson’s thoughtful opinion piece of May 18 (“An overlooked crisis”), speaking directly to the crisis of homelessness in our city.
Those who experience homelessness have no fiercer champion than Sally. But her urgency contains a fact that escapes so many of us – I’d dare say, many who read newspapers – she actually knows people without safe, adequate housing.
One of the challenges for many of us is that we live and work with people generally like ourselves. Admittedly, this is comfortable and dependable. We know what we know.
But it also means that much of our knowledge of other people comes from what we see on television or read online. This has had tragic consequences for all of us for any number of our broken social relationships.
When we think about our neighbors without safe and adequate housing, we’ve been able to tell ourselves any number of stories about their condition and the reasons for their situation. It has allowed us to see people without homes as a problem to be solved and not fellow humans with hopes and dreams.
At Trinity English Lutheran Church, we started offering a community dinner on Thursday evenings for anyone who would like to come and eat with us. (You may or may not know, eating together is a really big deal in the Bible.)
We had offered a fairly popular community dinner pre-pandemic, and this was to be a restart of that ministry. Quite spontaneously, our volunteers – the largest number of volunteers for anything at Trinity English – decided the first week that they would serve dinner to anyone who came on the church’s logoed china plates instead of cafeteria-style, where people would wait in line for food. They also decided that when serving was finished, they would sit and eat together with the people who attended.
Trinity English is located almost exactly in the center of our city, so you can imagine that many (but not all) of the people who came were without homes or precariously housed. What our volunteers decided to do stretched them out of their ordinary relationships and even their comfort.
A remarkable and almost unexpected thing has taken place over the past year. This community of people gathered together have become our friends. We know them and they know us by our names. We know a bit about each other’s story.
To us, they are not “the homeless,” but Danny and Joe and Dave and Mary and Latisha. And to them we are Jeff and Barb and Sylvia and Pastor.
Our volunteers who cook take pride in the food they prepare, and the people who eat the food revel in the quality offered to them. New volunteers, who have included many middle- and high-school age students as well as Mayor Tom Henry, are always overwhelmed by the humanity they experience on these evenings.
One of my colleagues, Janet Altmeyer, insists that we at Trinity English refer to anyone not a member who comes by our place as “neighbor.” On Thursday evenings, we have dinner with our neighbors. As you can imagine, this shapes our attitudes in regard to any number of societal challenges, including homelessness and the lack of adequate housing for many of our neighbors and friends.
Anglican priest and ethicist Sam Wells likes to point out that 90% of Jesus’s life was spent doing nothing more than being with people in Nazareth. It was only after he spent 30 years being with people, getting to know people, was Jesus ready for his healing and feeding and reconciliation.
Wells suggests that effective societal transformation will occur when we choose the hard work of being with one another honestly and openly, forming relationships that change us all.
Much of what we do at Trinity English is trying to be with people. We don’t do this perfectly; we have made our share of mistakes. I know the people Sally was writing about in her article. Some of them are my friends.
If you would like to know a bit more, come down to Trinity English for dinner and I will introduce you to some neighbors.
Gary Erdos is senior pastor of Trinity English Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne.