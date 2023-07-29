“A capacity, and taste, for reading, gives access to whatever has already been discovered by others. It is the key, or one of the keys, to the already solved problems. And not only so. It gives a relish, and facility, for successfully pursuing the [yet] unsolved ones.”
– Abraham Lincoln,
Sept. 30, 1859
(address before the Wisconsin State Agricultural Society)
I recently devoured author and historian Jon Meacham’s latest, “And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle,” a wonderfully written book about the struggles Lincoln faced in his life, from his meager, poverty-stricken upbringing in the harsh conditions of rural Indiana and Kentucky through the weighty challenges he confronted as president during the Civil War when the future of the republic hung in the balance.
What fascinated me most was that even though it was a full biography of Lincoln’s life and struggles, Meacham didn’t feel compelled to chronicle every intricate detail of every battle during the war.
Instead, he focused on the overall morality of the Civil War, especially describing how Lincoln’s religious faith evolved and grew stronger during the most seminal events and challenges of his life.
While reading this magnificent biography, I was struck by the books Lincoln read and most liked during his lifetime; some had such a profound impact on the Illinois “railsplitter” that their fundamental lessons would serve him well when confronted with the scourge of war and eventually as the moral crusader of the 19th century.
It’s been well documented that Lincoln absorbed a great deal of William Shakespeare’s work along with the King James Bible, which many believe helped him develop the distinctive rhythm and structure of his writings and speeches. Lincoln would often recite out loud sonnets and passages from “King Lear” and “Macbeth.”
A number of historians have written, for example, that just days before his assassination, Lincoln read loudly from a speech from “Macbeth” about the death of Duncan the king, which included the line, “after life’s fitful fever he sleeps well.”
From an early age, Lincoln was an astute reader of the Bible.
William E. Barton, one of the early 20th century’s most admired writers and lecturers on the life of Lincoln, once wrote that Lincoln “read the Bible, honored it, quoted it freely, and it became so much a part of him as visibly and permanently to give shape to his literary style and to his habits of thought.”
I became curious about how many of these books from Lincoln’s personal library are still considered relevant today.
Many of the books cited by Meacham as works most admired by Lincoln still resonate today and I’m sure are still widely read: John Bunyan’s “Pilgrim’s Progress”; the classic travelogue “Robinson Crusoe” by Daniel Defoe; and “The Age of Reason” by Thomas Paine, his influential pamphlet which challenges traditional religion and the legitimacy of the Bible.
Other favorite books of Lincoln might not be as widely read as they were in the 19th century.
High on Lincoln’s reading list was “Vestiges of the Natural History of Creation” by Robert Chamber, originally published in 1844; it brought together various ideas of stellar evolution (how a star changes over time) and the progressive transmutation of species (the change of one species into another). The book became an international bestseller. Much of its narrative, however, was strongly blasted by the clergy and eventually by leading scientists who pointed out many flaws.
Despite its criticisms, it was an important work, which predated Charles Darwin’s “Origin of the Species” by 15 years.
Jim Secord, professor of history and philosophy of science at the University of Cambridge, thinks, “ ‘Vestiges’ really was very significant not only for Lincoln but for many Americans of his generation. Its main argument that nebular condensation led to the formation of the solar system and then to the development of planets, species and humans by natural laws is broadly supported by modern science.
“The book’s significance,” Secord explained, “really is as the first text in English to develop a broadly evolutionary cosmology that takes into account the findings of scientific geology, astronomy and other sciences.”
“The Life of Washington” by Mason Locke Weems, a biography of George Washington, was another book consumed by the young Lincoln. It was first published in 1800 and became an instant bestseller.
When the fifth edition of the book was published in 1806, Weems mentioned, for the first time, the story of Washington and the cherry tree. By the 1830s, the story became embedded into American culture. Historians today roundly dismiss the cherry tree story as pure fiction; that never happened.
According to Benjamin L. Huggins, research associate professor and associate editor of the Papers of George Washington at the University of Virginia, “Weems’ biography was very popular in the 19th century, but it is filled with invented material and myths, and modern historians consider it completely unreliable.”
A look at Lincoln’s favorite books indicates he craved expanding his depth of knowledge every chance he got, such as when reading “Aesop’s Fables,” credited to the slave and storyteller who lived in Greece between 620 and 564 B.C.
The book chronicles 725 known parables. Most feature personified animals, which generally have a one-to-one figurative relationship with a vice or virtue. Aesop throws these animals into different environments with different combinations then suggests what effect it has on them in a social setting.
In seeking a sharper understanding of 19th century liberalism, Lincoln liked to read “Principles of Moral and Political Philosophy” (first published in 1785), a classic work by William Paley, an English clergyman and philosopher. Paley attacked the slave trade and the wickedness of slavery in general.
The book was considered a significant piece of writing which focused public attention to the immoral practice of slavery. In the book, Paley also developed some of the leading scientific, theological and ethical ideas of the time, including civil liberties and constitutional government.
Azis Rana, a legal scholar and professor of law at Cornell University, thinks Paley was “a major philosophical and religious figure for early Americans, given his effort to provide a rational account of the existence of God in keeping with Enlightenment principles.”
“Today,” Rana explained, “he is still studied in religious studies and theology programs. I think he tends to be less commonly found on syllabi in political theory, intellectual history and philosophy.”
“Principles of Moral and Political Philosophy” was also on the college reading list of Thaddeus Stevens, one of the leaders of the Radical Republican faction of the party during the 1860s.
With such a keen interest in American history, it’s probably no surprise to find William Grimshaw’s “History of the United States: From Their First Settlement as Colonies” on Lincoln’s list. The book was originally published in 1822.
Grimshaw was from Greencastle, Ireland, and emigrated to the United States in 1815, settling in Philadelphia. He wrote a number of history books.
His “History of the United States” was his most celebrated. Grimshaw advanced the idea that large swaths of the American West should be seized by the United States, an idea which would later become more broadly defined as “manifest destiny.”
According to David Gerleman, a professor in the history department at George Mason University, “Grimshaw’s book (published in 1832) has never been used in any modern classrooms, nor should it be. It was written long before history as a discipline or social science was founded, not containing, for example, any source or citation record of any kind.
“Much like Parson Weems’ fanciful biography of Washington,” Gerleman added, “it is one man’s tale of what he thinks the history was and not one grounded in academic fact.”
Of all the books on Lincoln’s personal reading list, arguably, the most well known is Harriet Beecher Stowe’s 1852 novel “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” or “Life Among the Lowly.” It was the second best-selling book of the 19th century, right behind the Bible.
Stowe, a staunch abolitionist born into a prominent family of Northern white preachers, sketches the story of an enslaved character, Uncle Tom, described as saintly and dignified, who saves the life of Little Eva, a frail, angelic daughter of a Southern slave owner, while being transported by boat to an auction in New Orleans. It more generally chronicles the harsh and punishing treatment of slaves forced to cope with the separation of families.
The two-volume novel is widely hailed as one of the most influential books of the 19th century, which brought to light the immorality of slavery to a wider audience; and caused others, who previously had remained silent, to speak out publicly against slavery.
Robert S. Levine, a scholar of American and African American literature at the University of Maryland, College Park, tells me that “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” is still being taught in college classrooms, “though undergraduate students these days have trouble with long works.”
“As editor of The Norton Anthology of American Literature,” Levine says, “I created a 100-page version of ‘Uncle Tom’s Cabin’ for the anthology (Volume B), which I find very teachable. Some these days find the novel racist and sentimental; others (including myself) see the novel as doing key anti-racist and anti-slavery cultural work during the 1850s.”
A book not mentioned by Meacham is “The Columbian Orator” which, according to Jonathan W. White, professor of American Studies at Christopher Newport University, appears to have had a meaningful impact on Lincoln.
“The Columbian Orator,” published in 1797, is a collection of political essays, poems and dialogues collected and written by Caleb Bingham, an educator in New England. The striking body of work includes speeches by George Washington, Benjamin Franklin and some imagined speeches by Socrates and Cato, among other historical figures.
In addition to Lincoln, “The Columbian Orator” reportedly served as a source of inspiration for abolitionist, social reformer, statesman and writer Frederick Douglass.
There weren’t many public libraries, and no Barnes & Noble bookstores or ordering books online through Amazon in Lincoln’s day. Books were largely scarce for the young Lincoln; but he did manage to get his hands on what he could.
The books he did find were some of the best literature available. It’s safe to assume some of his favorite books served him well up through his assassination in April 1865.
His was a life well lived and, apparently, well-read.