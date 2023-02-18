Q: What prompted you to write the book?
A: The book is rooted in a brief exchange between my mother and I in the 1980s.
We were watching the news and a story flashed on screen about the Ku Klux Klan and a permit to march somewhere in Indiana. I had white classmates and liked my white teachers at Forest Park Elementary, so the scene shocked me. I questioned my mother about this.
The evil people in white sheets are still around? She verified that they most certainly are. As a matter of fact, she said, “They got Daddy,” referring to my grandfather.
She didn’t recall details of this kidnapping by white supremacists. She was just a young girl in the 1950s when the ordeal occurred. Still, in the decades following our exchange, her words, “They got Daddy,” left a void within me. I needed to fill that hole with truth, no matter how disturbing the facts might be.
The lure to find out more felt so strong because I hadn’t known my grandfather well. He died when I was 7, but he’d had dementia and a lame arm that hung limply at his side, so I steered clear of him, afraid, and closed-mouthed during our family’s summer visits to rural Alabama. Now, I suspected there was much more to the man than I ever imagined. I wanted to know him, as much as I wanted to know what happened to him.
Q: Was it difficult to navigate between being a journalist investigating how a crime changed a family and being a grandchild dealing with a family trauma?
A: Yes, but the difficulty faded as I realized how important it was to explore effects of my grandfather’s kidnapping on our family.
I used objective journalism skills for the research part, gathering details through interviews, newspaper articles, books about race and the 20th century, ancestral records, etc. But I also had to be subjective, allowing myself to look within. I couldn’t pretend to be unbiased here. I had to shift my mindset and pay attention to what was happening inside of me throughout this project.
For instance, I’d be in the middle of writing and suddenly recall a sense of inferiority or a microaggression endured while growing up in Indiana. In processing the feelings that emerged, I parsed how my reactions and views linked to my grandfather’s and the bitterness that injustice left for us.
I decided to weave chapters about my own experiences throughout the book, including those of my parents moving to the Midwest during the Great Migration. I put these scenes into the larger context of racism in America during my grandfather’s time and during my time, as the George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery murders, for instance, lingered in our nation’s consciousness.
Both eras revealed deep-rooted racial divisions that had not been abolished by legislation, such as the 13th Amendment and the Civil Rights Act, but only stifled for a time.
Q: Did you ever have doubts about writing this book?
A: I never doubted writing the book. The more I delved into a journalism career then became an author of other works, I saw this story not as optional, but as a calling for which my writing experiences prepared me.
Aside from being a well-driller and sharecropper, my grandfather was a church pastor. His faith spurred him to turn what others would see as tragedy into a sermon about God’s saving grace. That same faith seeped into my mother’s spirit and into mine, as well.
So, ultimately, I viewed this work as much larger than its succinct page count. In my eyes, the story had waited all these years for me to give it the voice my grandfather could not in the Jim Crow South. Providentially, it was mine to tell.
Q: Do you have any advice for families working through generational trauma?
A: My advice for anyone is to explore your family history. Pay attention to the stories that ancestors tell, or the ones they hint about but don’t fully disclose. Find out more, be it happy tales of days gone by, or sad ones.
In researching my grandfather’s story, I took the time to listen, really listen, to my mother, my uncles and aunts, my father. Their memories allowed me to delve deeper into who we are as a family and how we – how I – really fit into this greater world.
For instance, they’d start out telling funny stories about their days growing up in the South, about their mischief and their hearts’ desires.
Those tales gave me greater appreciation for family bonds that are so precious, regardless of money, status or social opportunity.
I learned more about faith, too. I mean the idea of faith, not just as a personal relationship with God, but as a tool for survival in an unjust society.
Relatives’ recollections and my research unearthed how deeply racial injustice had penetrated our family’s marrow. I saw its scars running through generations as cultural trauma that had faded from memories but remained in our very bones. Most often, it was faith that gave us hope and carried us through.
This understanding of who we are helped me heal in ways I didn’t know I needed to. I began to process past situations where I’d felt judged by my skin color and to work through the bad feelings those moments left. Before, I’d brushed them aside, although never fully away. Now I began to understand myself and give myself grace – all because I took the time to look back at those whose stories charted my path.
The journey backward may not be easy or giddy, prestigious or what some might deem victorious. Nonetheless, for me, it was still worth it.