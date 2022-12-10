Many years ago I saw an interview with author Robert Traver. His best known novel is “Anatomy of a Murder.” It was made into a successful movie starring James Stewart. Stewart, director Otto Preminger, George C. Scott and several others received Academy Award nominations for their parts in the production.
Robert Traver was the pen name of John Voelker, an attorney, author and fly fisherman from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Voelker also served as a justice on Michigan’s Supreme Court.
The movie came close to being dominated by Midwesterners. Stewart was born in Indiana. Of course, it was Indiana, Pennsylvania.
Voelker had his quirks. For example, he did not want others to know the location of his favorite fishing hole, “Frenchman’s Pond.” After driving his vehicle over the entrance to that location, he would stop, get out and use downed limbs to brush over his tracks, then cover the area with limbs.
One day I saw Voelker being interviewed on “Today,” the NBC morning program. The interviewer asked Voelker about the subject of his next novel. Voelker said, “If I talk it, I don’t write it.”
Years ago I was in the law school library at the University of Michigan and I saw Mr. Voelker standing by a bookshelf, flipping the pages of a book. I went over to him to say hello and to tell him I enjoyed his writing. Consistent with his demeanor on the “Today” show, he did not want to talk about it, whatever “it” was.
That mantra exists in our marriage. Becky and I frequently say, “I don’t want to talk about it.”
Assume, for example, I say to Becky, “What went wrong with the pancakes this morning?”
Becky will respond, “I don’t want to talk about it.”
Assume Becky asks me, “When are you going to mow the grass?” My answer will be, “I don’t want to talk about it.”
Becky might retaliate with a remark like, “Why can’t you earn at least one-tenth of what Pinocchio makes?” To which I respond, “I don’t want to talk about it. Besides, he has sawdust for brains.”
The problem with not talking about “it,” whatever that is at any moment in time, is that Becky does not get to hear my observations about the world or the U.S. or Fort Wayne or those fools who think I cannot sing. Actually, I cannot sing, but why should people keep reminding me?
The positive side of not talking about “it” is that I do not have to listen to Becky tell me I need a haircut or that I should be nice to strangers, squirrels and people who play pickleball.
One of Becky’s nice features is that she does not play pickleball. If she did play, and if she sprained a knee, that would impact me. I would have to do all the shopping, load the dishwasher, take out the trash and listen to her describe over and over how she sprained her knee.
To quiet her I could start singing. That would teach her a lesson.
Do not think I am the only one in this marriage with awareness of how to intimidate the other partner. Say, for example, that I have started singing; perhaps it could be Neil Diamond’s song, “I Am, I Said.” That gets under Becky’s skin.
Becky will retaliate by telling me that for dinner she will prepare one of her mother’s favorite recipes. Her mother, an English teacher, was intelligent but recipes and cooking must have bored her. In their Evansville home also lived Becky’s grandmother and an aunt, both of whom assumed some of the cooking duties. Cooking by committee can spread the blame.
At times marriage can be like pickleball. You need to stay out of the kitchen. Look it up if you doubt me.
To keep Becky on the defense, I occasionally launch into a diatribe about the superiority of Bloomington over Evansville. Becky will say she does not want to talk about it and leave the room.
I will ask later where she went. She will not want to talk about it.
Two can play that game. I will go to Frenchman’s Pond. I will drag downed limbs over the entrance so Becky cannot find me. Mr. Voelker told me to keep the location a secret. I cannot talk about it.
Frank Hill is a Fort Wayne resident.