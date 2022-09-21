We all know about winter, spring, summer and fall, but have you heard about Oktember?
Oktember is a magical and mystical season in which wishes and dreams can come true. It helps all the young at heart to see the humor and possibility of their wish-fulfillment fantasies.
The origins of Oktember have been lost in the mists of time, but it begins the third Saturday in September (Johnny Appleseed Festival time) and ends the following 6th of January (the 12th day of Christmas). Oktember lasts only about 106 days.
It is a time of wonderful foods. Every 30 days brings a new series of culinary tastes.
In late September, we enjoy bratwurst and beer, apple dumplings, caramel apples, ham and bean soup, and even more apples.
October continues bratwurst and even more beer – along with mummy dogs, candy corn, pretzels, pumpkin pie and German potato salad. Can it get better?
November brings roast turkey, gravy, chestnut dressing, cranberry sauce, ham balls and more pumpkin pie.
Finally, December is here with honey-baked ham, candy canes, lebkuchen, figgy pudding, hot chocolate, eggnog, cookies … cookies … and more cookies, and, oh yes – ham balls.
So, what do we enjoy in January?
What else – leftovers!
Oktember is filled with mythical creatures of all shapes and sizes – both good and not-so-good. There are ghosts and goblins; kings, queens and knights; trolls and dwarves; angels and shepherds; hay people; and my favorite, the legendary, elusive Fessel.
The Fessel is a member of the “forest folk” who live deep in the forests of Germany. They can also be found in other countries that share Germany’s eastern border, such as Austria, the Czech Republic and Poland. The Fessel is long-bodied and muscular with short stubby legs and large front paws. It has a deep chest and long snout with a smooth coat (short hair) and is black, tan or mixed.
They are virtually unable to be found (much like Bigfoot), and there are no known pictures. But their tracks can be found in and around all the forests, especially during Oktember.
Fessel Day is when one should go visit the Fessels. When is Fessel Day? Not sure. During Oktember, Fessel Day occurs randomly every 30 days. The rest of the year … no one knows for sure.
Oktember is a time of oompah music, crafts and food booths. The “one-eyed, one-horned, flying purple people eater,” carved pumpkins, little kids dressed as every legendary, mythical, mystical creature imaginable and wandering through the night shouting “trick or treat” at every door.
“The New York Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” giant floats – and family.
Saint Nicholas visits the good and the Krampus comes for the not so good, carols softly wafting through the night, “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” snow, the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to come, “The Twelve Wursts of Christmas” – and, especially, family.
Happy Oktember!
Stephen R. Jahrsdoerfer is a retired field artillery officer who served the United States Army for 38 years in uniform and as a civilian.