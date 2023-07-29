I underestimated the impact of my limited resources when seeking a solution to a problem affecting an overlooked population. I discovered that using one’s voice matters.
Navigating a statewide system for my octogenarian parents living in Maryland led to the discovery that a large part of the population lacked access to the COVID-19 vaccine. After months of research and phone calls to numbers listed on the state website, I eventually gained the attention of decision makers who helped resolve the problem.
This experience helped me understand that systems are run by people who may not have full information when forming solutions and that using one’s voice does matter.
I appreciate the sacrifices elected officials make to govern. They take the time to learn about people and issues, and analyze solutions. Despite their vast resources for gathering information, they still need input from those impacted by policies and legislation.
They need to hear from us. We need to use our voice.
When we use our voice, we stay informed, and staying informed prompts us to speak up.
In a recent research project, Purdue Fort Wayne associate professor Sarah LeBlanc examined ways “period poverty” limits opportunities for women. Her research spurred action when she developed a campaign to share information widely and partnered with other organizations to implement solutions.
Her campaign has resulted in greater awareness and supplies distributed in schools and communities where they are needed most. Learning leads to action.
We need to use our voice because even a small voice can make a difference.
I was not a resident of Maryland when I advocated for equal access. COVID vaccine supplies were lagging at the time, especially in rural communities. When vaccine distribution began, there were no call centers in the state. Information on websites was not clear and contained errors.
I was not in a position to help eradicate these problems. I could, however, make decision makers aware that their online registration system for the vaccine denied access for those who lacked the ability to access the internet.
Unwilling to remain powerless, I contacted editors from local and regional media. This resulted in an article about many who had struggled to get the vaccine. I also received a call from the governor’s office.
Even a small voice matters.
We need to use our voice because some of the best solutions come from those who have struggled to find a solution.
When Michelle Obama’s doctor warned that her daughter’s weight was trending in an unhealthy direction, she modified food choices for her family and later used her position as first lady to increase access to healthier food choices, and she made exercise cool.
In her book, “Becoming,” she described that pivotal moment when the doctor explained health risks that could be averted with better food choices and exercise, habits that have declined among our youth. She hired a meal planner to make healthy meals for her family and mused that if her husband occupied the White House one day, she would develop ways for all families to have healthy meals.
Her initiative to overcome a challenge her family faced resulted in more community gardens, healthier food choices served in schools, and greater access to healthy food choices for underserved populations.
We need to use our voice because we often speak for others who may not be able to use their voice. You may have the courage others do not possess. You may have expert knowledge few have to contribute to conversations that will impact many. You may have the persuasive skills required to advocate for positive change.
No matter the asset, you are using influence for the sake of others who can’t.
The Barbara Bush Family Literacy Foundation emerged to address the health and labor challenges families face when a parent is not able to read. With an understanding that reading is foundational for learning and opens doors of opportunity, Barbara Bush developed reading programs for young people. She gave voice to the needs of those unable to advocate for themselves by using hers to create programs that offered a better future.
Strong, collaborative communities rely on voices from multiple stakeholders. How can you add yours?
Cheri Hampton-Farmer is a Fort Wayne consultant and educator.