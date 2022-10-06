Pharmacists serve a critical role in Indiana’s health care system, providing quality, local, personalized care and counsel to their patients. In fact, for many Hoosiers, a pharmacist is the local community health care provider who’s easiest to access – and the one they see most often.
Pharmacists do much more than dispense medications. They also administer vaccines and answer patients’ questions about dosages and side effects and even help with the increasingly complicated world of insurance.
In recent years, our elected officials in Indianapolis have taken important steps to protect the patient/pharmacist relationship and increase access to care, such as passing legislation to ensure pharmacists and pharmacy technicians could administer COVID-19 immunizations during the federal public health emergency.
But more work remains to ensure our patients can continue receiving the care they need and – with the cost of living continuing to rise – at a price they can afford.
The solution, in large part, relies on reining in the predatory actions of pharmacy benefit managers.
Pharmacy benefit managers work closely with insurance companies and have a heavy hand in deciding which pharmacies patients can use and how much they’ll end up paying out of pocket for their prescriptions. Of course, pharmacy benefit managers say they are using all this power for good and that their actions are helping to lower health care costs for patients. But their real-world practices point to the contrary.
It’s true that pharmacy benefit managers operate on behalf of health plans to negotiate lower prescription drug costs.
However, neither the benefit managers nor their insurer partners are required to pass these savings along to patients and often instead end up using them to pad their bottom lines. Good intentions fly out the window in favor of higher earnings for investors.
During the 2022 legislative session, a bill was introduced that would have required pharmacy benefit managers to share the savings with patients. Unfortunately, this bill did not make it past the finish line, and patients are still getting the short end of the stick. We will continue to push back against pharmacy benefit manager overreach when the legislature reconvenes in the new year.
Meanwhile, at the federal level, pharmacy benefit manager reform is also gaining traction. This summer, the Federal Trade Commission announced it would be looking into pharmacy benefit managers’ practices and their outsized role in drug pricing and the health care industry overall.
Beyond our efforts to rein in pharmacy benefit managers, pharmacists are navigating other issues that affect our ability to serve our patients. We are committed to advocating for policies that recognize pharmacists as key players in the health care system and put us on a fair and level playing field with other providers.
All Hoosiers should be able to access the treatments and medications they need, in their communities, and at a price they can afford. Pharmacists are an important part of the equation that makes that happen.
As we look ahead to next year’s legislative session, we must prioritize policies that put patients first and protect pharmacists’ ability to continue delivering much-needed care across Indiana, free of harmful and unnecessary barriers.
Veronica Vernon is president of the Indiana Pharmacists Association.