Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb made Secretary of State Holli Sullivan’s only priority a reality during the 2021-22 legislative session, signing into law House Enrolled Act 1116 despite opposition from voting-rights organizations.
HEA 1116 is the latest piece of legislation out of the General Assembly that appears designed to dissuade Hoosiers from casting a ballot – and it’s working.
In the 2016 presidential election, Indiana’s 58% voter-turnout rate ranked 41st nationally, according to Indiana University’s Center for Civic Literacy. The state ranked 43rd in the 2018 midterms, with almost 50% of eligible voters participating. Just 14% of eligible Hoosiers voted in the primary election May 3.
HEA 1116 mandates voters provide either their driver’s license number or the last four digits of their Social Security number when requesting an absentee ballot online. It also moves up the date by which counties must outfit all paperless voting machines with small printers.
The most pernicious proposal in HB 1116 was beaten back: Under penalty of perjury, voters applying for mail-in ballots would’ve been forced to sign a document stating they would have no opportunity to vote in person during Indiana’s 28-day early voting period.
Julia Vaughn, executive director of Common Cause Indiana, a nonpartisan organization that works to promote good government, told The Journal Gazette HEA 1116 was meant to have a chilling effect on voting by mail, a method of civic participation that has grown popular nationally and among Hoosiers.
The signed-statement clause removed from HB 1116 would not have been enforced, Vaughn said, but it implied voting by mail should be an absolute last resort with the public.
“Why would we do that, other than to want to further subdue voters?” she asked. “Providing for no-excuse vote by mail is really exploding in popularity. Many people have a preference to vote by mail, but Indiana’s one of a declining number of states that really restricts access to the mail-in ballot.”
Vaughn said Hoosiers believe a myth that Indiana has always had low voter turnout for its elections.
“That’s not the case,” she said. “It’s been this slow, steady, gradual decline. Clearly we’ve been in the bottom 10 way too long, and we’re not going to get out of it without some significant effort on a lot of different fronts.”
Vaughn proposes reforms she believes would increase voter participation in Indiana: Moving the voter registration deadline closer to Election Day; extending Election Day voting past 6 p.m.; providing no-excuse vote by mail; and removing the state’s voter ID law.
“The fact that we only accept government-issued documents excludes a lot of potential voters, particularly voters of color,” she said. “There are studies that have been done that show that about 10% of the African-American population doesn’t have the type of government-issued ID that it takes to vote here in Indiana. That whole law was predicated upon this idea that somehow there are Hoosiers going around impersonating others and voting multiple times, and that was false.”
But the overarching issue driving down voter turnout, Vaughn said, is Indiana’s redistricting process. In 2015 and 2016, then-House Speaker Brian Bosma and Senate President Pro-Tem David Long held a two-year study committee on establishing a nonpartisan redistricting commission to redraw Indiana’s congressional and legislative districts every 10 years.
Despite a bipartisan, pro-reform recommendation from committee members, the effort failed. The majority party in the Statehouse continues to redraw districts that benefit its members.
“I do think that redistricting is the most corrosive aspect that is negatively impacting voter turnout here in the state,” Vaughn said. “People need to feel like their vote matters and that it actually has a chance of impacting the contest. Too many people recognize that most of the races have been won already, and they were won (in the primary election) because of the way the districts were drawn last year.”
Indiana won’t redraw congressional and legislative districts until 2031, but lawmakers, voting-rights advocates and everyday Hoosiers must continue the effort to reform the redistricting process.
“It’s going to take somebody inside the Statehouse championing a different way to do things,” Vaughn said. “And until that happens, it’s very hard to get the momentum going to get it through.”
Jeff Kovaleski is an editorial writer for The Journal Gazette.