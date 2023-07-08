Consider Mr. Al Zacher.
That’s how Rod Serling might have introduced this story – his voice crisp, matter-of-fact, but shimmering with portent as he lured viewers into each episode of his creation, “The Twilight Zone.”
Serling is remembered most for the innovatively weird stories he presented in that 1960s series that lives on reruns, CDs and streaming services today. In fact, he was a serious social commentator whose body of writing ranged far beyond science fiction.
But all of that was in the future when a young student named Al Zacher met Serling on the campus of Antioch College in Yellow Springs, Ohio, in 1947.
Zacher is semi-retired, a commercial and industrial real estate agent known for his community service in Fort Wayne. Less widely known is the story of Zacher’s friendship with the man many critics consider the most influential writer in television history.
Zacher and Serling had enrolled at Antioch the year before, just after the end of World War II. Serling had been a paratrooper in the Pacific, and now he was one of a mighty wave of veterans flooding colleges and universities courtesy of the GI Bill. When he arrived at Antioch College, 65% of the students were veterans.
One of those who wasn’t, yet, was Zacher, looking for a place to live as he started his sophomore year. Serling already had one roommate, a fellow veteran, but there was room for another bunk. Serling told Zacher he could join them.
The Rod Serling Zacher got to know was quietly confident, comfortable with himself. But “there was never an ounce of arrogance to him,” Zacher recalled. “He treated everyone as equals.”
Zacher, four years younger and infinitely less experienced in life, knew he was “in the presence of someone of substance.”
Unusually outgoing, Serling loved to talk, and he was already adept at luring and holding an audience.
“Almost every evening,” Zacher said, “much of the dormitory would gather at our room just to have Rod tell stories.”
But they were not the mind-bending tales from “The Twilight Zone” that would later win Serling three of his six Emmys as a screenwriter. No Martians, no miracles, no voices from the other side of the grave.
Rather, he told anecdotes from his war experiences – not gory tales of battle but stories about everyday life, many of them humorous.
“He was an excellent teller of jokes,” Zacher recalled. “They were never severely off-color – but just a little bit.”
After Serling had become famous, Zacher watched his old roommate on Johnny Carson’s “Tonight” show.
“He would repeat some of the jokes he would tell us that were clean enough to be on the air,” Zacher recalled. “There he was, on Johnny Carson, the same person who was in our dormitory.”
But Serling wasn’t joking when it came to writing. Oblivious to his roommates, he would sit down at the typewriter and, because he had never learned touch-typing, pound away with two fingers.
“Writing really took over,” Zacher said. “He would hunt and peck on a typewriter with whirlwind speed – I mean, those fingers were just all over the place.”
Beyond his writing skills, though, Serling was developing something else that would distinguish him from others who would work in the early years of television: extraordinary empathy for those around him.
If his roommate was often the life of the party in their small dorm, Zacher remembers being puzzled that Serling didn’t seek to hang out with the most popular kids. Instead, Serling seemed drawn to those who were more introverted, like Zacher and their other roommate, and his future wife, Carol, a thoughtful young woman, well thought of by her peers but not particularly social. Carol and Rod met while working at the campus radio station.
Serling the extrovert also seemed toned down when he was with Nolan Miller, a nationally known writing professor who saw his student’s potential and helped him shape some of his early scripts.
“I would see them (Rod and Carol) walking together quietly; that was in contrast to the Rod Serling most of us knew,” Zacher said.
“I kept saying to myself at the time that these relationships do not fit the person who is so outgoing, so entertaining, so without concern,” Zacher said. “There was something else going on.”
Despite his lifelong interest in fantasy and science fiction tales, Serling proved to be the kind of writer who stuck closely to subjects he knew firsthand – notably war, aviation and boxing, a sport he became proficient at while in the service. Aspects of the people in his life were often recognizable as well.
The characters in Serling’s stories and screenplays were often unfulfilled, troubled, searching for something. Zacher points to Serling’s celebrated “Requiem for a Heavyweight,” a television play and later a feature film whose protagonist was a disillusioned prizefighter who ultimately finds a way to keep going in life.
Zacher believes much of Serling’s empathy for those who suffer life’s disappointments sprang from memories of his father, Sam Serling.
A 1989 biography by Joel Engel recounts how the elder Serling aspired to be an engineer and an inventor, but put aside his ambitions to work in a chain of grocery stores owned by his father-in-law. Just after the end of World War II, Sam Serling died at age 53 while Rod was still deployed in the Pacific, and his son never forgot the sacrifices his father had made for his family.
You can see traces of Sam Serling’s life in “Twilight Zone” characters who feel trapped by circumstances or left behind by modern life. A more recent biographer, Nicholas Parisi, calls those protagonists “Serling’s obsolete men.”
But Zacher believes the writer’s quietly desperate characters also bore some resemblance to the Antioch classmates he had been drawn to.
Could that have included Zacher himself?
College was proving difficult for Zacher that year; he had what is now known as ADHD. In addition, “I did not appear to have a sense of humor.”
“He saw the challenges that some people had,” Zacher said. “I think he saw that I was struggling.”
Serling tried to make Zacher feel more comfortable by including him in his perpetual quest for fun, giving Zacher a succession of nicknames and on at least one memorable occasion making him the subject of a rather elaborate practical joke.
One afternoon, a girl Zacher had been dating asked him to join her for an event on short notice. He rushed out of the house, lamenting to his roommates that he hadn’t had time to take a shower but saying, “I guess I’m OK.”
When he returned to the dorm mid-evening, Zacher found his bunk, neatly made and turned back, sitting on the sidewalk, with a candle lit beside it.
The punchline was clear: Anyone who doesn’t shower has to sleep outside. After the laughter subsided, Zacher helped his roommates carry the bed back inside.
Zacher sensed that his older, more sophisticated roommate cared about the challenges he was facing and wanted to encourage him in Serling’s endless quest for fun. Today, he acknowledges that pieces of his personality might have made it into Serling’s work.
“Now that I look back on it,” he mused, “maybe so.”
Serling moved out of the dorm the following year, when he and Carol were married.
Zacher overcame his early difficulties and received his BA degree from Antioch in 1951, the same year as Serling.
After graduation, Zacher was drafted and served in Korea for two years. Then he, too, availed himself of the GI Bill to earn a master’s degree in economics from the University of Michigan. He moved to Fort Wayne to take a job in 1953.
Over the years, he and other college friends watched from afar as Serling wrote and narrated his way to worldwide fame. All of them, Zacher said, had known something big was possible.
They might not have been expecting time travelers, talking slot machines or monsters on the wings of airliners. But the strange new worlds of “The Twilight Zone” didn’t surprise Zacher at all.
“There were no limitations to his ideas,” Zacher said of Serling, who died at 50 in 1975. “He had a mind that had no boundaries. We could not be surprised by his writing later on because that’s who he was.
“You felt,” Zacher said, “you were in the presence of someone very special.”
Tim Harmon is a retired editorial writer for The Journal Gazette.