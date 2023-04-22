Libraries are part of what makes America great, and the Allen County Public Library is proud to be a place where people of all ages and all backgrounds come together to get started, get connected and get where they want to go.
April 23 kicks off the American Library Association’s 2023 National Library Week, which marks a time to celebrate our nation’s libraries and library workers’ contributions and to promote library use and support. This year’s theme, “There’s More to the Story,” highlights the wide array of services and programs beyond books in your local library.
If you’ve stepped foot in an ACPL location recently (and likely you have, given the fact that 52% of residents are active cardholders), you’re already part of our story. Whether it’s a picture book, a mystery series or a computer manual, our books are the gateway to new worlds for folks of all ages and abilities. There’s more to the ACPL story, though, and you’ll see that as well. On any given day, ACPL patrons can be found job-searching, completing their taxes, meeting with neighborhood associations, launching businesses, researching family history, downloading music and so much more. There’s something here for everyone.
The ACPL embraces a broader library story every day because it is what our community needs and asks of us. In fact, the recently released 2022 ACPL Community Impact Report showcases the many ways we have connected with our patrons over the last year. I’ll give you just a few of the highlights:
• Nearly 1.5 million people visited the ACPL’s 14 locations
• 4.1 million items were borrowed
• More than 1.2 million patrons accessed the internet via public computers or Wi-Fi
• Nearly 100,000 people participated in library educational programs
• 20,000 visitors toured the Rolland Center for Lincoln Research after its 2022 opening
Your ACPL is a dynamic place rooted in a strong history but with an eye on the future needs of our community. Over the last year, we went fine-free for everyone, doubled our mobile hotspot collection, expanded our programming and partnerships, launched new DEI initiatives, hosted nationally recognized authors, and expanded our StoryScape early learning space.
Every day, our patrons tell us what a treasure we are to the Allen County community. There is a deep reverence for and love of the ACPL. With that trust also comes a great responsibility, which we do not take lightly. Every decision made at the ACPL is made with patron and community needs at the forefront.
If you’ve been following the news, you may have heard about state legislative efforts aimed at libraries. We believe the freedom to read is precious and should be protected. ACPL remains steadfast in our mission to enrich the community through lifelong learning and discovery, which includes offering a collection rich in diverse stories, perspectives and experiences.
We welcome feedback regarding our collection, services and programs to ensure we are in line with your needs and are being representative of all people in Allen County.
This National Library Week, we ask our community to take a moment to celebrate the ACPL and the dedicated library staff that brings it to life by sharing a note on your social media, talking with a colleague, stopping by for a library program, thanking a library worker or just checking out a book. There’s more to the ACPL story, and every patron is a part of it!
Susan Baier is executive director of the Allen County Public Library.