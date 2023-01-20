A recent scare about the health of Rusty, our dog, has emphasized for us how much a part of our life he is.
We have been owned by several dogs during our married life. In our early married years, we were dogless. Our current dog, Rusty, would say we were like a ship without a rudder.
For about a year in the Hamptons on Long Island, New York, where the U.S. Air Force sent me, we did not have a dog.
When I transferred from the Air Force to the Army, I was assigned to Fort Gordon, Georgia. While living off base, we were given a puppy of the Heinz 57 variety.
Naturally, we needed a name for our cuddly canine. We turned to a term often used by my commanding officer in the office of the staff judge advocate.
My boss was a “full bird” colonel. When assigning a task to me, Col. Shuman often wrote, in long hand, at the bottom of a typed memo, “Cpt. Hill … Action!”
That is how our puppy became known as “Captain Action.” For convenience, we called him “Cappy.”
I knew that wherever the Army sent me, Becky would be protected by Captain Action. He would lick anybody into submission, but first you had to catch him.
Other than some temporary-duty assignments, I never got transferred. After two years of living off base in Augusta, we moved into officers’ quarters at Fort Gordon.
Captain Action came with us. He did not ask permission. That independent streak was characteristic of him, as the military police learned.
Pets were not allowed to roam free at Fort Gordon. We never intentionally disobeyed those instructions. Cappy, however, could not read. If a visitor knocked on our door, a certain very fast, four-legged canine sometimes darted to freedom.
The MPs regularly patrolled our housing area in a jeep. One day we looked out the window and saw two MPs trying to corral Cpt. Action. Yes, Cappy not only was outside, he was running in circles around their jeep.
Cappy never was caught or court-martialed. Nor was I, though I would have been easier to catch.
Along with me, Cappy eventually got discharged from the Army. He joined us in civilian life and lived many happy years.
Following Cappy’s death, we searched for a chocolate Labrador retriever puppy. Our sons were excited.
That search was not going well, so we considered alternatives. While visiting my parents, we saw an ad in the Bloomington newspaper for Airedale terrier puppies.
Intent on getting a chocolate lab, our son Scott told us that if we got an Airedale he would not like it. As you probably have guessed, we got an Airedale. We named her Indy. Scott and Brian loved her.
Indy could not talk, but she could cuddle and commiserate. What more can you ask of a dog?
When we moved from Michigan to Fort Wayne, our new home did not have furniture. On our first night here, Becky, her mom and both sons stayed in a motel. Indy and I slept in our new house, on the carpet in the master bedroom. Without being invited, Indy cuddled as close to me as she could get.
Next in line as our canine companion was Doc, a two-year-old Welsh terrier we adopted. Doc looked like a miniature Airedale. He had springs in his legs. You could be sitting in a chair and Doc, when young, would just jump into your lap.
Doc loved us. He hated chipmunks. I do not know if the chipmunks appreciated it, but we loved Doc.
That brings us to Rusty, a standard poodle. Forget any impression you have of poodles because of their trim when they are in dog shows. Though now 15 years old, Rusty always has had a “puppy cut” and he looks great.
Rusty is great. Like all of our dogs, he likes Becky better than he likes me.
Only one thing has made me angry about our dogs, including lovable Rusty. Dogs are not supposed to get sick. We have needed each one.
Author Jim Harrison, in his book “The Search for the Genuine,” wrote “Good dogs have an uncanny ability to become another person in the family….”
The dogs understand our need. It is a mutual need. It is why Rusty likes to nap on the couch with Becky. It is why Indy crawled next to me that first night in Fort Wayne.
Frank Hill is a Fort Wayne resident.