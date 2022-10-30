I find myself hating coming to school on days when our teacher is a substitute.
My other classmates prepare themselves for a class period full of videos and worksheets, but every time I debate whether I should even step through the door. Because at the beginning of every class, there’s always attendance.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 2% of high school students identify as genderqueer, and the majority of those students have not yet had a legal name change. This makes any attendance roster, email address, form to fill out or college application unwelcoming.
Seeing their birth name, or “deadname,” can be a disheartening and even depressing situation for a student.
I am in my second year at the Career Academy, and when I first logged in to my computer this year, I lowered my screen like I usually do so other kids wouldn’t see my birth name. However, the name “Parker” shone back at me.
I had never seen my name when I logged in before that day, and it was such a relief that I almost cried. Seeing your name in a school setting should be a right, not a privilege.
In order to make Fort Wayne Community Schools a more welcoming and inclusive place, during registration students should be asked what their preferred name is, as well as their preferred pronouns, and then that name should be put on all classroom rosters instead of their legal name.
This process would mean that the school would still have a record of the student’s legal name, but for purposes where using their birth name isn’t necessary, such as daily attendance or email addresses, the preferred name would be used instead.
Genderqueer students aren’t the only people who change their names. Many people choose to go by a nickname, their middle name or last name, or even another name entirely – not because their gender identity has changed but simply because the new name fits them better.
Taking these steps at the beginning of the year would not only make the 2% feel welcome, but countless other students as well.
This change at the beginning of the year may also help prevent situations where a student would be bullied because of their gender identity. According to the Trevor Project, 43% of transgender students have reported being bullied on school property, myself included.
Sometimes the only indicator for a student that something is “different” about their peer is that the name being called during attendance isn’t the same one that the student uses, or the email address the school gives to each student doesn’t sound like anyone they know.
Many of these possible signals could be avoided by entering a student’s preferred name and pronouns at registration.
School should be something that is looked forward to and enjoyed. You shouldn’t have to feel anxiety going into a class with a substitute or logging in to your computer every day.
Seeing a reflection of who you know you are in your everyday life is incredibly important when growing up and finding yourself.
Feeling understood and welcome should start in the classroom. Creating a safe space for students is so important, and it starts with something as simple as using the right name.