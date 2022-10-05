As Ronald Reagan once said to Jimmy Carter, “There you go again.”
The same can be said to Jason Arp, City Council president and council appointee to the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission.
His Sept. 25 op-ed criticizing the commission is pure Arp, a combination of obtuseness and special pleading.
The Redevelopment Commission was established by state statute to “redevelop” properties and buildings that are vacant, deteriorating or serve no practical purpose. In most cases, these properties, after redevelopment, help create and retain jobs, and eventually add to the tax base.
The primary tool the commission has to achieve its mission is called TIF: tax increment financing. In no way does the use of tax increment come from taxpayers’ wallets.
Take a vacant or deteriorating property that is providing $1,000 in property taxes.
A developer, working with the commission, builds a new project (replacing or refurbishing the old), which when completed provides $10,000 in property taxes. That additional $9,000 can then be used for the new project and within a connected geographic area for public improvements.
In other words, if the property was never redeveloped, the $9,000 would never materialize.
TIF funds have been used as a catalyst, working with developers, to create dozens of projects, from Harrison Square to Electric Works. Let me reiterate: If it were not for TIF funds, these projects would never have come about and no new tax income would have materialized.
One other important feature of redevelopment: New projects catalyze more new projects. Without Parkview Field there would never have been two new hotels, a parking garage and The Harrison. Instead, we’d still have a large parking lot and an aging restaurant.
I invite the reader to take a walk north from the Grand Wayne Center (also made reality in part with TIF funds) all the way to Promenade Park. On virtually every block there’s a new or renovated building, providing workspace, living space and entertainment.
None of this would have happened without the public/private partnerships that are the result of the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission’s working with developers.
Which leads me back to Arp’s op-ed. He would have you believe that, behind the scenes, there’s an ongoing effort to blind the public to what’s really going on.
He starts with the Emperor Nero, who “kept the peace by appeasing the masses with a powerful combination of entertainment and free food.”
Then comes this statement – mind you, with unemployment at near-historical lows: “the incentives for working and doing well” have been decimated.
Then he puzzlingly changes gears to a different subject – two actions of the commission. First, $300,000 was allocated from the Jefferson Pointe TIF to keep the stadium’s capital/repair fund from dropping too low because of lost ticket revenue (thanks to COVID) and new requirements imposed by Major League Baseball. The stadium is nationally recognized and the capital fund is in part responsible.
Arp characterized this as a “new deal” with the TinCaps, which operates the stadium. In fact, it was a one-time use of TIF funds to manage a potential shortfall in the capital fund. At our recent meeting, Arp suggested that the TinCaps have only to ask and we’ll give them whatever they want. Only one problem with that thinking – the City of Fort Wayne owns Parkview Field. Every expenditure from the capital fund has to be approved by the redevelopment commission, and it’s only in our best interest to protect our investment in perhaps the most popular entertainment venue in the region. Arp voted “no.”
Arp’s second objection was to the redevelopment commission accepting donation of a property at 918 Pontiac St. The city’s hope is that a developer can be found to partner with to create a grocery store in an area of the southeast city that is 2 miles way from any other grocery stores. The hope is that this project will also encourage other developers to create projects on Pontiac, perhaps a full-service restaurant. But, all that is yet to be determined. The only decision we made was to accept the gift of the property. Arp voted “no.”
One thing Arp can be relied upon is to vote “no” on virtually every issue that comes before the redevelopment commission. He doesn’t believe in or like public/private partnership or the use of TIF.
If it were up to him, there would be no Parkview Field, no Electric Works, Skyline Plaza, Columbia Street, the two huge multiuse projects being built near Headwaters Park and Promenade Park.
There’d be no Amazon on U.S. 30, and both Do it Best and BAE would have taken 1,500 jobs somewhere else.
Arp has or (we have to assume) would have voted against them all.
He dislikes these things. I wonder what he does like.
Christopher Guerin, president of the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission, has been a member since 2005.