It is Thanksgiving week, and for many that means another Black Friday shopping experience.
Whether you view that as enjoyable, or quite the opposite, there’s reason to expect this tradition is changing.
Across much of the country, labor markets are tighter than in two decades.
The most difficult jobs to fill are always at the bottom of the pay scale, and that often means retail establishments.
Black Friday at any store is a large operation, requiring substantial staff and expensive overtime. Even efficient, highly productive firms are strained. That is why I think Black Friday will change.
It is simply becoming too expensive to continue the way it has been. Tight labor markets make retail employees more expensive. That dampens the ability of a store to offer extended hours and high-volume shopping.
While most stores cut back on hours during COVID, many are making even deeper reductions in the hours of opening.
Nearly every large retailer is closed today. Among national chains, only pharmacies, some dollar stores and Big Lots are open. I suspect a number of grocery chains and most gas stations will also be open as well.
None of these stores will be opening late on Thanksgiving to start the Black Friday deals.
Only Old Navy stores are advertising a midnight opening on Black Friday. Otherwise, the earliest Friday morning openings are at 5 a.m. Most of the big retailers are opening between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.
The big innovation this year is the extension of Black Friday sales to earlier in the month. A few started in mid-November, while more added sales beginning the Sunday or Monday before Thanksgiving. Nearly every other store offered its online Black Friday discounts on Thanksgiving, presumably trying to get ahead of Cyber Monday.
This will give me the chance to complete my holiday shopping during halftime of the Bills vs. Lions game.
About a quarter of all annual retail sales occur between Black Friday and Christmas Eve. A longer shopping season because of an earlier Thanksgiving also boosts sales. The success of many retailers depends upon their success on each holiday sales season.
Retail is terrifically competitive, so there would have to be substantial economic incentive to give up even a few lucrative hours of sales on Black Friday. Yet, most are doing so. This likely means that the pain of tight labor markets and the risk of losing workers outweighs the profits of opening a few hours earlier on Black Friday.
This is probably very good news for workers. While a few folks would like the overtime and extra work hours available on Thanksgiving and Black Friday, most would probably trade that for the higher retail sector wages and better working conditions.
Most workers will require higher wages to work in firms that schedule odd hours or offer unattractive work conditions. So, the decision to cut back on Black Friday hours is profit-maximizing for these firms.
If labor markets continue to tighten, we should expect even more early closings and modified hours. Consumers and businesses alike will adjust.
Though consumer spending looks to be robust, despite inflation, so too does online shopping.
At the beginning of COVID-19, 11.3% of consumer sales were online. Over the 2019 holiday season it was only 11.2%. As of last summer, the share jumped to 14.5%. That means that this holiday, a full 15% of retail sales will come from online stores.
This figure understates the true share of holiday shopping because retail sales includes food, auto parts and other items generally bought at stores. For much clothing and general merchandise, 1 in 5 dollars is spent through online shopping.
Inflation has consumed some purchasing power. However, the average American family received more stimulus money than it lost through inflation. Households continue to have large savings. That suggests a pretty good holiday spending season this year.
There is some likelihood that brick-and-mortar retailers should expect a less profitable season. However, the real risk to Black Friday comes from the supply side, namely workforce issues.
Some of us will dearly miss the pre-dawn rush. The rest of us will have even more reason for Thanksgiving. Tighter labor markets mean more businesses think it important to allow their workers to spend time with their families on Thanksgiving.
For my part, as long as Rural King still has their birdseed sale on Black Friday, I’ll be happy.
Michael J. Hicks is director of the Center for Business and Economic Research at Ball State University.