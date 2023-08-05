Our daughters are under attack when it comes to sports.
My daughter has played soccer her whole life. She was a starting defensive back in high school and was afforded the opportunity to play on a Midwest Regional League team traveling nationally. She worked extremely hard, and it paid off. Her high school team went to the state championships her junior and senior years and won two state titles. I was, and still am, immensely proud of her.
Her experience would have been entirely different if biological men had been allowed to compete against her for a starting spot on the team or on teams her high school team played against.
It’s not bias, it’s biology. There are two genders, and they need to be kept separate for sports participation. Men should not play in women’s sports.
Women’s sports are important to women. School sports are an extremely formative and life-changing experience.
They expose kids firsthand to the value of hard work. Through school sports, kids have the chance to experience irreplaceable camaraderie in training, in the locker room and on the field. Competitive sports give underprivileged kids the chance to go to college if they work hard to achieve a scholarship.
Growing up, I was a gymnast at Homestead High School, and I will carry the lessons I learned from competitive gymnastics and the memories I made with my teammates through the rest of my life. Women’s sports are important to women.
But that’s not important to those who will stop at nothing to appear inclusive, even when it comes at an irreparable cost.
President Joe Biden is amending Title IX to include rules that include gender identity issues in the category of sexual discrimination. This would prevent schools from banning biological men from playing in women’s sports, diluting the vital protections afforded to female athletes in Title IX.
Earlier this summer, the Biden administration began to roll out efforts to hold school lunches hostage for schools that would not allow biological men to compete in girls’ sports. Schools receiving money from the Food and Nutrition Service for low-income students to receive lunch money must confirm they are complying with transgender nondiscriminatory policies that would take away a level playing field from girls. It’s unbelievable.
No one wants to deny a child lunch. For some who were receiving federal assistance, it would be the only full meal they would receive in a day. Needy children are being used as pawns.
The order states that “children should be able to learn without worrying about whether they will be denied access to the restroom, the locker room, or school sports.” What about the girls who don’t feel safe in the locker room they are forced to share with a biological man? What about the female athletes who train vigorously for years to compete at the top of their levels to lose to a man who has a clear biological advantage?
The current administration wants to deny girls access to competitive school sports. They just choose to turn a blind eye because it doesn’t fit their agenda.
The agenda suggests that inclusivity should come at the cost of rationality. As a female athlete, you could work your whole life, train at the top of your game and never take a day off, and you would most likely still lose a race to a moderately athletic man.
Again, it’s not bias, it’s biology.
Wendy Davis served as an Allen County judge for more than 12 years. She is now a candidate for the Republican nomination in the Third Congressional District.